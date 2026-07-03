Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S3 Gets Into The Fourth of July Spirit

Check out a new teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, with an important reminder as we head into the Fourth of July weekend.

Article Summary AMC drops a Fourth of July teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 ahead of its July 26 premiere.

The Walking Dead: Dead City spot highlights Negan and Maggie uniting to save NYC from a walker-fueled collapse.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan tease a major Season 3 shift as Negan and Maggie become uneasy allies.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 also promises recurring named walkers and bold new twists for the franchise.

We're going to set aside the eight jokes we have in our head, comparing how things are these days with the TWD Universe, but we don't want to step on the toes of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. With the third season arriving on July 26th, the hit spinoff series offered a July 4th-inspired teaser demonstrating the importance of coming together for the greater good. In this case, it's Negan (Morgan) and Maggie (Cohan) working together to bring NYC back from the brink of a total walker wipeout.

Check out the Fourth of July-themed teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, set to hit screens beginning on July 26th. Following that, we have a look back at what Morgan and Cohan had to share about what's to come:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode, and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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