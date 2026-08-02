Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3: Our S03E02 "Haven" Preview

The Dama might be in for a lot more than she was expecting in tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, S03E02: "Haven."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E02 “Haven” preview teases Maggie and Negan facing old enemies as danger closes in.

AMC’s Dead City “Haven” spotlight includes the trailer, extended sneak peek, and key details on tonight’s episode.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan say The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 changes Negan and Maggie’s dynamic.

Season 3 also promises recurring walker characters and an emotional Beth return in a major Walking Dead: Dead City twist.

If I were "The Dama" (Lisa Emery), I would be worried – very worried. Because we're only one episode deep into the third season of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, and it's already looking pretty clear that Maggie (Cohan), Negan (Morgan), and their new allies are having a run of really good luck when it comes to taking our the big bads from the previous two seasons. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, S03E02: "Haven," which includes the trailer, extended sneak peek, image gallery, and more.

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E02: "Haven" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E02: "Haven" – Maggie and Negan deal with old enemies. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Matthew Negrete.

They know trouble is coming… but will they be ready? 👀 Don't miss an all-new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Kq26q5Y5oZ — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 31, 2026

Morgan & Cohan Offer Some Season 3 Insights…

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode, and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

Emily Kinney's Beth is returning to "The Walking Dead" universe – and not as a walker. During SDCC, we learned that Beth and her sister, Cohan's Maggie, would reunite this season. Kinney is set to return in the alternate-reality episode, with a behind-the-scenes video released. While it's great to see the two back together, Cohan's warning at the end hit our hearts: Get those tissues ready, everybody."

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