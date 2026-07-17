Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Teaser: Something to Fight For

For Negan and Maggie, it's about giving them something to fight for. Here's the latest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 teaser spotlights Negan and Maggie uniting, with AMC framing the new season as a game-changer.

AMC’s latest The Walking Dead: Dead City preview teases that if Negan and Maggie fight together, nothing and no one can stop them.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan say The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 evolves the Negan/Maggie dynamic in a big way.

Season 3 also promises bold new walker ideas, with Seth Hoffman teasing recurring walkers with names and distinct personalities.

Before you check out the latest teaser for AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, we just wanted to say it's nice to see a TWD series promoted to the levels the original series used to be promoted at. But if you still need some convincing that this season is going to be a major game-changer when it comes to Negan (Morgan) and Maggie's (Cohan) dynamic, look no further than the teaser that dropped earlier today. If they're on the same page, there's nothing – or no one – who is going to stop them.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, followed by some previous insights from Morgan and Cohan on the upcoming season:

We fight together. Don't miss the Season 3 premiere of #DeadCity July 26 on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/LO2nAQgA2R — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 17, 2026

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode, and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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