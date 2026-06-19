Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner, Cohan Talk S03 Alt-Reality Ep

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Seth Hoffman and star Lauren Cohan offered some insights into Season 3's alt-reality episode.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 arrives July 26, with Maggie and Negan finally joining forces in New York City.

Seth Hoffman says Dead City’s alt-reality episode reveals who Maggie and Negan might be in a walker-free world.

Lauren Cohan says Maggie moves beyond grief in Season 3, opening the door to a deeper, evolving Negan dynamic.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases Dead City’s best season yet, with recurring named walkers and bold new twists for fans.

Even though we still have a little more than a month to go until Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returns for its third season, Hoffman, Morgan, and Cohan have already started making the rounds to get the word out about Season 3's July 26th debut. We know the big shocker is that Negan (Morgan) and Maggie (Cohan) will finally put their differences aside and decide to work together to make New York City a symbol of hope. But the other headline-grabber is the alternate-reality episode. Though we've seen set photos of Negan and Maggie in what can best be described as a walker-free world, not much else is known about the special chapter.

During AMC Global Media's Upfronts presentation back in May, Cohan shared, "There's a little bit of an alternate reality that we explore [in Season 3] in 'Dead City,' and it's as emotional and uplifting as you would expect. We had the most amazing time." Speaking with Variety recently, Hoffman said, "I hope I can look at this show from a fan's perspective, and there was one thing they wanted to see – characters that maybe we haven't seen for a long time. You get to see who Maggie and Negan would have been if the apocalypse hadn't happened. Despite the terrible trauma and all the things they have done, you get to ask the question: Are they better off having gone through a zombie apocalypse?"

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode,

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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