Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, The Vampire Lestat, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat SDCC Plans Released

AMC Global Media has some really big SDCC 2026 plans in store for The Walking Dead: Dead City and Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat.

Article Summary AMC Global Media brings The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 to SDCC 2026 with a major Hall H panel on July 24.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Scott Gimple, and more will preview The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3.

The Walking Dead: Dead City fans can request tickets for a July 24 advance premiere screening at The Loft at Petco Park.

Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat also hits Hall H with cast, producers, finale talk, and One Night Only Live highlights.

AMC Global Media is hitting San Diego Comic-Con later this month in a very big way. The cast and executive producers of The Walking Dead: Dead City will celebrate the upcoming season, premiering Sunday, July 26th, on AMC and AMC+, with a Hall H panel (followed later that evening by an advance screening of the season premiere for fans at The Loft at Petco Park). Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat descends on Hall H for the first time with highlights from the electrifying The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live music performance, followed by a panel with the cast and executive producers discussing the epic season, which finale on Sunday, July 19 on AMC and AMC+. Here's a look at what's ahead for SDCC attendees:

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Panel on Friday, July 24, 11:45am-12:30pm , Hall H

Cast and executive producers, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan (executive producer, "Negan"), Lauren Cohan (executive producer, "Maggie"), Aimee Garcia ("Renata"), Raúl Castillo ("Omar"), Seth Hoffman (showrunner and executive producer), and Scott Gimple (executive producer) discuss the upcoming third season, premiering Sunday, July 26 , and reveal an exclusive sneak peek from the premiere episode. The panel will be moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross.

Comic-Con attendees will have the opportunity to attend a special advance screening of the series' highly anticipated season premiere on Friday evening, July 24 at The Loft at Petco Park from 6:30-8:30 pm PT , to be introduced by the cast and producers.

Fans can visit this link to request tickets to this screening

*Please note: Tickets are limited , and certain age restrictions apply. Travel and accommodations are not provided.

The Vampire Lestat Panel on Friday, July 24, 12:30pm-1:15pm , Hall H

The Vampire Lestat cast and producers, including Jacob Anderson ("Louis du Pointe du Lac"), Assad Zaman ("Armand") and Eric Bogosian ("Daniel Molloy"), Rolin Jones (creator and showrunner), Mark Johnson (executive producer) and Hannah Moscovitch (executive producer) take the stage for a panel moderated by Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley discussing the jaw-dropping season finale, with highlights from the electrifying music performance The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live, featuring original songs from series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Sam Reid as Lestat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!