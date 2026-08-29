Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Your S03E06: "Genesis" Late-Night Preview

For those waiting for the episode to hit streaming, here's our updated preview for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06: "Genesis."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06 "Genesis" sends Maggie and Negan into a bold alternate reality twist.

Negan’s clash with Renata reaches a breaking point, forcing Maggie to choose a side or broker uneasy peace.

AMC’s preview teases Emily Kinney’s return as Beth in a highly anticipated episode unlike past franchise fare.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan calls "Genesis" a Hallmark-style swing, praising its fresh take and Negan’s new look.

For those of you in different time zones or just can't wait until the sun rises, we've got (for us, at least), a late-night, last-minute look at a very special episode of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's third season of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Heading into this weekend, the situation between Negan (Morgan) and Renata (Aimee Garcia) is coming to a head, leaving Maggie (Cohan) to either pick a side or thread the needle to get them back on the same page. That brings us to this weekend's highly anticipated alt-reality episode, showing us Maggie and Negan without a zombie apocalypse, Emily Kinney returning as Maggie's sister, Beth, and more. With that in mind, here's our updated look at the season's next chapter, S03E06: "Genesis":

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06: "Genesis" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06: "Genesis" – Maggie and Negan find themselves in different circumstances, wrestling with their purposes. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was directed by Lauren Wolkstein and written by Jacey Heldrich.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on "Hallmark" Ep, Batting Average

With only days to go, Morgan is offering more insights into the special episode – beginning with what it was about filming the episode that "pissed me off" (spoiler: it's nothing bad). In another example of how the episode twists the reality we've come to know, there's a scene between Negan, Maggie, and a baseball bat – except this time, it's at a NYC batting cage. And it's that very scene that Morgan has an issue with – more specifically, he has an issue with what scenes won't show viewers. "What you don't see there is I hit every f***ing ball that was pitched at me! I never missed! It pissed me off because I had this huge speech and I couldn't miss," Morgan shared, laughing. "I was hitting every f***ing ball hard. I remember being really mad when I saw the cut of that. I'm like, 'You can't tell that I'm hitting everything!' That was the only thing that upset me about the episode."

Getting serious for a moment, Morgan considers this weekend's episode "a stroke of brilliance" and a bold creative move for the franchise. It's also a chance for Negan to sport some new threads. "Just not being in my leather coat, for instance, was a thrill," he shared. "I'm wearing a f***ing suit! It was really fun to shoot and still be Negan, and yet in this alternate world where the apocalypse has never happened. It was a cool way to further the story in a way that we had never done before on the show. If you can think of something like that after doing a show for 15 years, that's pretty cool." In fact, Morgan had a name for the special episode. "I called it our Hallmark episode. It reminded me of a Christmas movie. Except for the fact that f***ing Negan is still Negan in this alternate life," he added. "He's still that guy, and he's finding trouble wherever he goes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!