The Walking Dead: New Daryl/Carol Reunion Images (You're Welcome)

You've been asking - and here they are! Images of Daryl and Carol's reunion from AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

Earlier today, we shared a look at what's to come this weekend as we inch closer to the final two episodes of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. But for this go-around, we're giving you the "red meat" that you've been craving. That's right, we have a gallery (along with a look behind the scenes at S02E04: "La Paradis Pour Toi") spotlighting Daryl and Carol's heart-crushing reunion and a number of other moments when the dynamic duo was together. Oh… and by the way? You're welcome…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: What We Know…

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

Looking ahead, Season Three tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies) are set for Season 3 in recurring roles. In addition, Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) has joined the spinoff series' cast.

The second season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

