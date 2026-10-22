Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Watcher

The Watcher: Petsch, Adams, Painter & Swindell Join Season 2 Cast

Madelaine Petsch, Evan Adams, Owen Painter, and Quintessa Swindell have joined the cast of Netflix's The Watcher Season 2 as series regulars.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Watcher Season 2 adds Madelaine Petsch, Evan Adams, Owen Painter, and Quintessa Swindell as series regulars.

The Watcher returns to New York production this fall as Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan expand the hit drama-thriller’s cast.

Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt are set to return for Season 2.

Character details and The Watcher Season 2 plot remain under wraps, fueling fresh mystery around Netflix’s breakout thriller.

Not only is Ryan Murphy having a great run when it comes to the success of his streaming and cable series, but he's got some great projects lined up in the not-too-distant future. After learning earlier this month that Netflix would be bringing back Murphy and Ian Brennan's hit series The Watcher for a second season. The first season followed the Brannock family, who moved into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, only for it to quickly become a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" were just the beginning as the neighborhood's sinister secrets came spilling out. With production kicking off this fall in New York, Naomi Watts (Nora Brannock), Bobby Cannavale (Dean Brannock), Jennifer Coolidge (Karen Calhoun), Margo Martindale (Maureen "Mo"), and Isabel Gravitt (Ellie Brannock) will be returning for the second season.

But the big news didn't stop there, with the streaming service rolling out a lineup of new faces tapped as series regulars for the second season. Madelaine Petsch (The Strangers, American Horror Story), Evan Adams (I Am Your Driver, Valley of the Shadow), Owen Painter (The Shards, Wednesday), and Quintessa Swindell (Prime Target, Black Adam) have joined the cast of Murphy and Brennan's hit drama-thriller. Of course, no details on who they will be playing – or what the season will spotlight – have been released, so… stay tuned and keep "watching" for more details.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Showrunner Ian Brennan, Netflix's The Watcher is based on The New York Magazine article "The Haunting of a Dream House" by Reeves Wiedeman. The lineup of executive producers includes Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Director Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Naomi Watts, Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, Max Winkler, Eric Newman & Bryan Unkeless.

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