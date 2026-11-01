Posted in: Hallmark, TV | Tagged: The Way Home

The Way Home Star David Webster Reflects on Hallmark Series & More

David Webster (Unabomber) reflected on his time on Hallmark's The Way Home, what he misses most about the series, the future, and more.

Article Summary David Webster reflects on playing Young Elliot in The Way Home and why the Hallmark series remains a career favorite.

The Way Home star shares what he misses most, from the close-knit cast and crew to the peaceful farm location.

Webster teases horror film Kill or Be Killed, praising its sharp script, instant cast chemistry, and creative team.

Beyond The Way Home, David Webster reveals he is working on an album and developing a feature film script.

In David Webster's young career, he's already acclimated himself to the demands of Hollywood, making the best of his film and TV appearances like Prime Video's The Boys, CBC's Strays, the CW's In the Dark, Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, and Syfy's SurrealEstate. While promoting his Netflix biopic Unabomber, Webster spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on his memorable run as Young Elliot in the Hallmark time-traveling fantasy drama The Way Home. The series follows the lives of three generations of strong, willful, and independent Landry women who embark on a journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family's past. The series stars Chyler Leigh as Katherine "Kat" Landry, with Alex Hook playing her younger counterpart and Evan Williams playing Elliot "El" Augustine, the older counterpart of Webster's character. The series ran for four seasons from 2023 and ended in June. Webster spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on the legacy of the series, how it was the most relaxed he's ever been on set, what he can discuss about the indie horror-slasher film Kill or Be Killed from Nick Zigler (Chucky) and director David Straiton, and other work.

The Way Home Star David Webster on What He Missed Most About Hallmark's Time Traveling Fantasy Series

Bleeding Cool: You had a memorable run on 'The Way Home?' What do you miss most about that family?

Webster: I had a fantastic time on 'The Way Home.' I worked on that show for so long that the crew and the cast felt like family. When you're working on a show like that, you spend more time with them than you do with anybody else in your life, so you get really close. I learned a lot of great things from people, and I learned a lot about myself on that set. I was really grateful for some of the creative freedom that I was given, especially in the second season by their team. It was a great time. I'll always reflect on that as one of my favorite productions I've been part of. Being on the farm on that show was quite lovely, because it was as you've seen on TV. That's not a set. That's just a beautiful place, so I remember on my first day there, I'd just go and lie in the wheat field, take a nap, have a snack. I had a chicken curry wrap on my first day; it was really dope, but yeah, I really miss that location now, because that was a beautiful place I could always go to while I was working. Although you are working, it's felt so good to be out of the city.

You have something coming up soon; is there anything you can say about 'Kill or Be Killed?'

Not a ton I can say right now, but what I can say is that it is a wicked script. The cast and I…we just clicked instantly. While we were shooting that, I seriously think we spent every waking hour with each other, basically hanging out, shooting or not shooting. It's a great crew; love the creative team. I think the movie's going to be really special, and very excited for people to see it next year

Is there anything else that you want to promote that you're working on?

Well, I'm working on an album right now. Hopefully that'll be out sometime in the distant future, probably, and I've been working on a feature film script, which I'm planning on shopping around, and maybe I'll have some good news in the near future. We'll see.

The Way Home, which also stars Andie MacDowell, is available to stream on Hallmark+. Unabomber, which also stars Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Annabelle Wallis, and Shailene Woodley, is available on Netflix.

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