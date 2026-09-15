Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 4 Set for First Half of 2027: "Nice Surprises"

HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys confirmed that Mike White's The White Lotus Season 4 will premiere during the first half of 2027.

Article Summary The White Lotus Season 4 is slated to premiere in the first half of 2027, Casey Bloys confirmed after the Emmys.

HBO boss Casey Bloys praised Mike White’s latest work and teased a few nice surprises for The White Lotus fans.

Production on The White Lotus Season 4 is underway, with filming taking place on the French Riviera and beyond.

The White Lotus Season 4 will unfold during the Cannes Film Festival, following guests and staff over one eventful week.

Back in April, word came down that production was officially underway on the fourth season of HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus. Aside from Helena Bonham Carter departing the series, things have been pretty quiet on the news front since then. That changed this week, with HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys offering an update to Deadline Hollywood during a post-Emmy Awards interview. As for when the season should hit HBO and HBO Max screens, Bloys narrowed it down to the "First half of 27." Regarding what fans can expect, it sounds like Bloys likes what he's seen so far: "Mike [White] is the best, I love working with him, and I can't wait for you to see what he's been working on with this cast. There are always breakout characters, breakout stories. We are lucky to have Mike doing 'White Lotus' for us." Oh, and in case you were wondering? "There were a few nice surprises," Bloys teased when asked if there were any surprises (like previous characters returning).

The current cast includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Laura Dern, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet. Filming is underway on the French Riviera, with the season also set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez, Monaco, and Paris (though the story is set along the Côte d'Azur). The official overview reads: "The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival."

In August 2025, EP David Bernad checked in with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the show's impressive nominations haul and much more. Along the way, Bernad offered some insights into the fourth season's location and theme. In terms of White's experience filming the 50th season of CBS's hit reality competition series Survivor, Bernad hadn't spoken to White about it but imagined it would play some role in how the season is crafted. "I'm sure, even subconsciously, something Mike experienced from this past season of 'Survivor' will end up somehow in the show," he shared. "I don't know what his experiences were, but he's such a humanist, and he's so aware of the world and his experiences, and I think that always informs his writing."

The hotels featured during the fourth season include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. HBO's The White Lotus Season 4 is created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

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