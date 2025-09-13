Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher

The Witcher Season 4: Check Out Liam Hemsworth's Geralt In Action

Returning on October 30th, Netflix's teaser for The Witcher Season 4 spotlights Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in action against a wraith.

Article Summary Liam Hemsworth debuts as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4, premiering October 30th on Netflix.

The new teaser showcases Geralt battling a wraith and highlighting classic Witcher Signs.

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan return as Yennefer and Ciri, separated on a war-torn Continent.

New cast members include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, plus Sharlto Copley and James Purefoy.

We've got big news to pass along to fans of Netflix's The Witcher. With the fourth season now set for October 30th and the series set to end its run with the fifth season, the streaming service offered our best look yet at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in action. Along with a key art poster and image gallery, the teaser above finds Geralt (Hemsworth) going one-on-one with a wraith. With his sword useless, Geralt goes with the Witcher Signs: first Aard (blasting it back), and then Yrden (trapping it in a magical cage). Immobilized, the wraith is fair game for Geralt to put it down once and for all.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. With Joey Batey also returning to the series, here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier this evening:

Previously, we learned that Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix" Trilogy, The School for Good and Evil) had been cast as Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey. In early April, we learned that Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers), James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Sex Education), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld, Bones) had also joined the cast. Copley has been tapped for the role of infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart – with Purefoy set as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr, and Woodburn on board as Zoltan.

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth shared in a statement about his new role when it was first announced. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Back in October 2022, Cavill had this to share about the change: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him; enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

