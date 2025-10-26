Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher

The Witcher Season 4: Netflix Releases Episode Titles & Key Art

Netflix released the episode titles and respective key art for Showrunner Lauren Hissrich's Liam Hemsworth-starring The Witcher Season 4.

With the fourth season of Netflix and Showrunner Lauren Hissrich's Liam Hemsworth-starring The Witcher set to hit screens this week, the streaming service has released some very key details on what viewers can expect. Because when you're trying to piece together clues, having the episode titles and accompanying key art can be a huge bonus – and that's precisely what we have to pass along to you. What follows is a rundown of the eight chapters, followed by the Instagram post with accompanying episode posters. Following that, we have a look back at what Hisssrich had to share about Henry Cavill's departure and more. Here's a look:

Ep. 401: "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger"

Ep. 402: "Dream of a Wish Fulfilled"

Ep. 403: "Trial by Ordeal"

Ep. 404: "A Sermon of Survival"

Ep. 405: "The Joy of Cooking"

Ep. 406: "Twilight of the Wolf"

Ep. 407: "What I Love I Do Not Carry"

Ep. 408: "Baptism of Fire"

The Witcher Showrunner: Henry Cavill "Had Plans for Other Roles"

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Hissrich offered some insight from the showrunner's perspective on Cavill's departure, sharing that "conversations" about recasting Geralt had "happened for a while" before Hemsworth was announced in the fall of 2022. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision," Hissrich revealed. "We all knew that a change was going to take place," the showrunner continued. "And we were excited to think about what that change could be and, from my perspective, how that change could fit into the story really well."

Regarding the fans, Hissrich wanted to get the news out to them as soon as possible so that everyone could process and move forward with the streaming series' remaining two seasons. "Our audience is very smart, very savvy, very vocal. We knew that they were gonna have a lot of opinions about this. So for us, it was really about how do we announce this change? And then, how do we, from a storytelling perspective, embrace the change?" she added.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. Of course, Joey Batey's Jaskier is back for the fourth season.

The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng'er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Safiyya Ingar (Keira) and more.

