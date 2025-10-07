Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher

The Witcher Season 4 Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Hemsworth/Geralt

Set to hit Netflix on October 30th, here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth season of Liam Hemsworth-starring The Witcher.

The Witcher Season 4 trailer offers more of Liam Hemsworth's debut as Geralt ahead of the October 30th premiere.

Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri embark on separate journeys across a war-torn Continent full of new dangers.

Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn join the cast in major roles.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich opens up about Henry Cavill's exit and Hemsworth stepping into the lead.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until the fourth season of Netflix's The Witcher hits our screens, the streaming service has released the official trailer for the series' return. After the shocking, continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. With Joey Batey also returning to the series, you can check out the trailer above (and here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released):

Previously, we learned that Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix" Trilogy, The School for Good and Evil) had been cast as Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey. In early April, we learned that Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers), James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Sex Education), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld, Bones) had also joined the cast. Copley has been tapped for the role of infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart – with Purefoy set as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr, and Woodburn on board as Zoltan.

The Witcher Showrunner Says Henry Cavill "Had Plans for Other Roles"

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Hissrich offered some insight from the showrunner's perspective on Cavill's departure, sharing that "conversations" about recasting Geralt had "happened for a while" before Hemsworth was announced in the fall of 2022. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision," Hissrich revealed. "We all knew that a change was going to take place," the showrunner continued. "And we were excited to think about what that change could be and, from my perspective, how that change could fit into the story really well."

Regarding the fans, Hissrich wanted to get the news out to them as soon as possible so that everyone could process and move forward with the streaming series' remaining two seasons. "Our audience is very smart, very savvy, very vocal. We knew that they were gonna have a lot of opinions about this. So for us, it was really about how do we announce this change? And then, how do we, from a storytelling perspective, embrace the change?" she added.

