Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: The X-Files

The X-Files: Chris Carter on Wanting Another Shot, Ryan Coogler Pilot

The X-Files creator Chris Carter on wanting to finish his "bigger plan" for the series, and Ryan Coogler and Jennifer Yale's spinoff.

Article Summary Chris Carter says he still has a bigger plan for The X-Files and wants another chance to finish Mulder and Scully's arc.

The X-Files creator addressed criticism of Seasons 10 and 11, saying key twists were building toward a payoff fans haven't seen.

Carter pointed to The X-Files Season 11 finale and Scully's pregnancy as part of a long-game story that will make sense.

While Ryan Coogler and Jennifer Yale's Hulu X-Files spinoff moves ahead, Carter says he won't compete with the new series.

While we await the fate of award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Sinners) and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's (Your Friends & Neighbors) Danielle Deadwyler (Rooster) and Himesh Patel (The Franchise)-starring The X-Files series for Hulu, franchise creator Chris Carter is making it clear that he's not done with his "bigger plan" for Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson). Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn hitting Disney+, Carter discussed fan reactions and criticisms that he's gotten over the years about the original eight-season run, and 2016's Season 10 and 2018's Season 11, and how he hopes to have the opportunity to finish his vision.

"I'm open to criticism. I'm open to applause, boos. Give it to me. We've always relished the feedback. There's someone who used to be the head of the X-Files online group. She was very critical of some of my work in the last reboot. I just took it on the chin. And I got criticism from someone important to the show who said that I didn't give the audience what they wanted. I think I didn't give the audience what they expected. And that is left to come. There are four episodes and the last two reboots that were all part of a bigger plan that I hope to reveal to X-Files fans if and when we should do another reboot," Carter shared.

He continued, "There's a point at which you need to deliver on a promise. And I wanted to deliver more than the promise. I wanted to give them what they least expected. I know that sounds somewhat confusing, but I had a bigger plan and it all made sense. It will make sense, and so hang with me." It seems that Carter's "bigger plan" involved playing out the Season 11 game-changer where we learned that Scully was pregnant – a decision that definitely sparked debate. "There was a big revelation at the end of the season finale in season 11 that Scully is pregnant. Some people were horrified, outraged. They hated me. It was big. And once again, as I say, this is taken on the chin because I have a bigger idea in mind. I think that time will tell," he said.

Beyond that, Carter is keeping his plans on hold to see what happens with Coogler and Yale's series. "The thing that was unexpected, but now highly anticipated, is the Ryan Coogler reboot. I don't want to do anything to compete with that. I don't want to do anything to get in the way of that. I don't want to play off of that. I want to continue to tell and finish the story arc that I have in mind. That said, I'm anxiously awaiting his version. My name is on it as executive producer, but I have done exactly nothing. I am, like everyone else out there, excited about what it may be," he shared. With Coogler and Yale's series reportedly set within "The X-Files" universe but focusing on two new agents, Carter's return could actually coincide nicely with the spinoff.

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