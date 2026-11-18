Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: The X-Files

The X-Files: David Duchovny Offers Ryan Coogler Revival Series Update

David Duchovny offered an update on where things stand with him and Ryan Coogler & Showrunner Jennifer Yale's The X-Files revival.

Article Summary The X-Files revival got a David Duchovny update: Ryan Coogler wants him involved, but nothing is set yet.

Himesh Patel says The X-Files pilot is done, the series is picked up, and Jennifer Yale's writers' room is rolling.

Ryan Coogler says The X-Files will balance monster-of-the-week scares with mythology, just like the original.

Gillian Anderson has read The X-Files pilot and praised it, while leaving the door open for a possible return.

Earlier this week, Himesh Patel (The Franchise) offered an update on how things were looking with production on award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Sinners) and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's (Your Friends & Neighbors) The X-Files revival, starring Patel and Danielle Deadwyler (Rooster). Now, we're getting an update from one of the original series' stars, David Duchovny, on where things stand regarding Duchovny's Fox Mulder's involvement. As you will see from our timeline below, Duchovny and co-star Gillian Anderson have been in the loop to varying degrees throughout the pilot process. During a profile interview with GQ, Duchovny shared, "I know he said he wants me to come do something, but we haven't figured out what yet."

"Shot the pilot earlier this year. Had a great time doing that. Was thrilled when we got picked up to series. They're in the writers' room now, and I've been in the room, and it's very exciting," Patel shared with AP Entertainment, going on to praise Coogler and Yale for "coming at it from a place of love" while also embracing "what great TV can be in the modern age."

"I hope [fans] are [excited]. Ryan's ambition is sky-high, as it always is, as is our showrunner Jennifer Yale and all the writers in the room. There's a real ambition to this project. All of them are coming at it from a place of love for the original show and love for what great TV can be in the modern age," Patel shared, offering a sense of Coogler and Yale's approach. "Ryan's work is always full of depth, no matter what genre he's working in, and we're striving for that same depth." Here's a look at a video of the interview:

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler: A Timeline of Updates

In March 2023, The X-Files creator Chris Carter told Michelle Eliot on CBC's On The Coast that Coogler was looking to take on the franchise: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." Flashing ahead to February 2024, Carter confirmed during the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit that he would not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney own the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing."

Though spoiler lockdown kept him from sharing details, Carter confirmed that he had spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Two months later, in April 2024, Carter would offer his thoughts on why he believed Coogler's reboot/spinoff could run into some difficulties.

Also in April 2024, Gillian Anderson checked in with NBC's TODAY to promote her Netflix film Scoop. Beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above, Anderson praised Coogler's directorial work, adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. Anderson would go on to reveal that this was the first time that she had been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it, because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

"That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared during the podcast interview that was released in early April 2025. "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary." From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

In April 2025, Anderson offerd some more insight into the conversations, and if she was still open to the possibility of potentially being involved. "I spoke to him, and what I said was, 'If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me,'" Anderson shared during an interview on ITV1's This Morning (which you can check out above), where she was promoting her newest film, The Salt Path. "At some point, if the phone rings, it's good, and it feels like the right time, perhaps," Anderson added, keeping the door slightly open to the possibility of a return to the franchise.

"Like my relationship with 'Rocky' with my dad, 'The X-Files' is one of those things with my mom," Coogler shared with Variety about his mother, Joselyn, during the Cinespia screening of Sinners at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in October 2025. "My mom means the world to me — she's actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She's fired up." As for rumors that Deadwyler is being considered for a role, Coogler laughed and added, "I can neither confirm nor deny" (as was the case when asked about Anderson and/or David Duchovny being involved).

Thanks to Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, December 2025 brought even more insight into the project. From his personal connection with the original series to his views on how it has impacted pop culture ever since, Coogler makes it clear that he's "hyped" about doing right by the series. In addition, Coogler reveals that he had a chance to speak with veteran "X-Files" writer Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Pluribus) about making the transition from film to television, and how the revival series will be a mix of standalone and overarching mythology episodes, while also confirming that The X-Files will happen before Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 3."

"That show is what I used to watch with my mom, bro. It's one of the most beautiful American television shows ever made, I think. It's the story, because, you know, Chris Carter tells you he was trying to make 'Kolchak the Night Stalker,' you know what I'm saying? And for me, that's what it's all about. It's like when you, as an artist, when you [try to] capture something that you were influenced by and you make something totally new. Anytime you watch a TV show or movie where there's a skeptic paired with a believer and they're trying to solve a case, like, you know, 'True Detective' season one, for instance," Coogler shared, noting the influence that the "X-Files" has had on film and television following it.

"That's the show that gave us Vince Gilligan, bro, you know what I'm saying? I got a chance to talk to Vince Gilligan, and get advice on how to make television, you know what I mean? " Coogler continued "I'm hyped, bro." Ad for whether the revival series will contain solo stories or "mythology" episodes, Coogler shared that viewers can expect a mix – just like the original series. "I mean, it wouldn't be "X-Files' if we didn't do both, you know? We intend on having both 'monsters of the week" and the overarching conspiracy," Coogler added.

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During Variety's Awards Circuit podcast from January 2026, Academy Award-nominated Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw confirmed that she is reuniting with Coogler for The X-Files. In addition, Arkapaw shared that she and Coogler have already discussed the project and that it was "very exciting." Though a fan, Arkapaw noted that she wasn't a "super fan" but wanted to make sure that they were doing right by them with the new series, adding that she was "revisiting it now."

In February 2026, The Hollywood Reporter released a profile interview with Coogler that looked back on the filmmaker's career and ahead to his future plans. In fact, early on in the interview, we learn that it took place on a January afternoon, with Coogler having "spent the morning intensively writing for his upcoming 'The X-Files' reboot series." From there, Coogler added about how writing has been going, "I'm in deep now. Today's a good day. Been a lot of days that weren't so good."

The interview addressed how the project is personal to Coogler, noting that the series was one he and his mother watched regularly (more on that below). "There are times when I wish that I could separate and have a day where I'm not anxious about having to deliver the draft," Coogler added about how the writing was going, noting to the interviewer that he would be back at it later that day. Previously, we learned that Coogler reached out to Gilligan about the project and making the transition to television (the two first met in 2013 at the Deauville American Film Festival). The filmmaker offered some insights into how that went, sharing, "Vince gave me a couple hours of advice over Zoom and answered all the questions I had – I've got them all in my notebook, and I go back to it often."

In March, Anderson revealed that she had "a few conversations" with Coogler about the project. "He's such a cool guy and so talented," Anderson shared about Coogler, before revealing that she had seen the script. "The pilot script is really good." Anderson added, " I would say, have an open mind and give it a chance because it's gonna be f***ing cool. It's something different. It's different, and it's special, so give it a break."

But what about David Duchovny? Based on how he responded during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter in support of the second season of the History Channel docuseries Secrets Declassified, he's either not as in the loop as Anderson is – or he's playing his cards close, not wantign divulge anything (we're leaning toward the latter). "I wish them luck. It's a great frame that Chris Carter came up with all those years ago — a believer and a nonbeliever tackling these mysteries. I always thought it was endlessly generative," Duchovny shared about Coogler's effort. "It really comes down to the writers' room for me. Because we had great writers. We had Vince Gilligan, the Morgan brothers, Howard Gordon, Darin Morgan and others. We were blessed to have a writers' room that could generate 20 to 25 movie ideas. I'm not going to insult something like 'The Pitt,' because that's great television. But 'The X-Files' was a movie idea every week. So I hope Ryan doesn't have to do 25 [episodes] and only has to do 10 or 12. And I hope he's got great writers, because that's really the key to making that show work."

As for the pilot script, Duchovny noted that he hasn't read it. "I've spoken to Ryan, and I have a general sense of what it is, but I haven't read the script," he shared. As for his possible involvement, Duchovny shared that "there have been talks about certain things, but there's nothing concrete at this point." When hit with the hypothetical question about how he would feel about returning as Fox Mulder if the offer were made, Duchovny preferred to stick with the here and now. "I don't know what the world of his show is. I don't know if my character exists in that show," he said. "It's all hypothetical to me, so I can't really address it."

"I've loved The X-Files for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me," shared Coogler when news of the series order was first announced. "What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. I couldn't have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I'm grateful for the trust and support they've given us as we take on this new chapter."

Joining Patel and Deadwyler for the pilot were Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrand, and Sofia Grace Clifton. Original series creator Chris Carter is an executive producer on the Hulu series alongside Coogler, Yale, and Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Deadwyler, Patel, and Proximity's Simone Harris serve as co-EPs.

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