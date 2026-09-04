Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The X-Files, God of War/Bautista, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Lanterns, The Traitors: New Blood, Alien: Earth, AHS 13, The X-Files, God of War, SNL UK, and more!
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Abbott Elementary, RJ Decker, Tracker, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, The Paper, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry, The Traitors: New Blood, Dungeons & Dragons, Alien: Earth, AHS 13, The X-Files, God of War, SNL UK, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 4th, 2026:
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E07 Preview: Telepath Problems
Abbott Elementary Goes "Schoolhouse Rock!" Route for Season 6 Teaser
RJ Decker Season 2 Trailer: New Cases, New Dangers; S02E01 Preview
Star Trek Writers Tease "Training Day," "Crimson Tide" as Inspirations
Tracker: Justin Hartley Series Gets Season 4 Teaser-Trailer, Key Art
Sheriff Country & Fire Country Set for November 6th Crossover Event
The Paper Star Domhnall Gleeson Teases "Funnier" Season 2, Ned-Mare
Sheriff Country Season 2 Official Trailer: Family Shocker Fallout
Adult Swim Previews The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza (Official Trailer)
Lanterns Viewing Numbers Take Flight: S01E03 Averages 10M First 3 Days
Heated Rivalry S02: Milla Jovovich, Kevin Zegers, Paul Gross Join Cast
The Traitors: New Blood Gives You a Chance to "Meet the Competition"
Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series In Works; Forgotten Realms No Go
AEW Dynamite Review: Ospreay, Moné Targeted as All Out Build Begins
Alien: Earth Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Teaser Offers Filming Look
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 Image: Fire Lord Ozai Is NOT Happy
American Horror Story: 13 Spotlights John Carroll Lynch's Twisty
The X-Files: Carter Approached Duchovny and Anderson About Season 12
MobLand Renewed for Season 3: Brosnan, Mirren & Hardy Set to Return
God of War: Dave Bautista Training Video Puts Kratos Concerns to Rest
ProgCore & Gungnir Partner To Produce Fantasy TV Shows and Podcasts
SNL UK Series 2 Kicks Off with Jeff Goldblum, CMAT; Fall Dates Set
God of War, Sons of Anarchy, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!