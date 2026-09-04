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The X-Files, God of War/Bautista, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Lanterns, The Traitors: New Blood, Alien: Earth, AHS 13, The X-Files, God of War, SNL UK, and more!

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Abbott Elementary, RJ Decker, Tracker, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, The Paper, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry, The Traitors: New Blood, Dungeons & Dragons, Alien: Earth, AHS 13, The X-Files, God of War, SNL UK, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 4th, 2026:

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E07 Preview: Telepath Problems

Abbott Elementary Goes "Schoolhouse Rock!" Route for Season 6 Teaser

RJ Decker Season 2 Trailer: New Cases, New Dangers; S02E01 Preview

Star Trek Writers Tease "Training Day," "Crimson Tide" as Inspirations

Tracker: Justin Hartley Series Gets Season 4 Teaser-Trailer, Key Art

Sheriff Country & Fire Country Set for November 6th Crossover Event

The Paper Star Domhnall Gleeson Teases "Funnier" Season 2, Ned-Mare

Sheriff Country Season 2 Official Trailer: Family Shocker Fallout

Adult Swim Previews The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza (Official Trailer)

Lanterns Viewing Numbers Take Flight: S01E03 Averages 10M First 3 Days

Heated Rivalry S02: Milla Jovovich, Kevin Zegers, Paul Gross Join Cast

The Traitors: New Blood Gives You a Chance to "Meet the Competition"

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series In Works; Forgotten Realms No Go

AEW Dynamite Review: Ospreay, Moné Targeted as All Out Build Begins

Alien: Earth Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Teaser Offers Filming Look

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 Image: Fire Lord Ozai Is NOT Happy

American Horror Story: 13 Spotlights John Carroll Lynch's Twisty

The X-Files: Carter Approached Duchovny and Anderson About Season 12

MobLand Renewed for Season 3: Brosnan, Mirren & Hardy Set to Return

God of War: Dave Bautista Training Video Puts Kratos Concerns to Rest

ProgCore & Gungnir Partner To Produce Fantasy TV Shows and Podcasts

SNL UK Series 2 Kicks Off with Jeff Goldblum, CMAT; Fall Dates Set

God of War, Sons of Anarchy, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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