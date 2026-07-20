Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Fox, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: The X-Files, The X-Files: I Want to Believe

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director's Cut Gets Monstrous New Title

Disney updated the director's cut title for 2008's 'The X-Files: I Want to Believe' and set a new Hulu debut date for the film in August.

Article Summary Disney has retitled the R-rated director’s cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe for its Hulu debut on August 14.

The new X-Files title is The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn, Russian for Victor Frankenstein.

Chris Carter says the 2008 X-Files film was toned down for PG-13, and the director’s cut restores his scarier vision.

The standalone X-Files movie follows Mulder and Scully investigating a kidnapping tied to a disgraced priest’s visions.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the update to David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson's second cinematic outing together in The X-Files: I Want to Believe, and it's an obscure one. Given the series and franchise's cryptic nature with its focus on the extraterrestrial and paranormal, 20th Century initially missed the June 11th release date for the R-rated director's cut of Chris Carter's 2008 film that continued the adventures of FBI Agents Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson), six years after the original series finale on Fox in 2002. The theatrical cut was PG-13 due to studio interference, according to Carter, who preferred the "scarier" R-rated version. Disney, which has since purchased the studio, now has an updated title, set for Hulu on August 14th, according to Gizmodo: The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn. "Vrach Frankenshteyn" is Russian for "Victor Frankenstein."

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn: What Does That Mean?

Perhaps the updated title references how the film was cobbled back together, like the good doctor did with Mary Shelley's novel for his Monster, which, in popular culture, is mistakenly called "Frankenstein" due to the ties of his creator. "I made it too scary," Carter told Duchovny on his podcast Fail Better in a 2025 episode, noting how he was trying to appease censors before scaling back. "Now I have a chance to go back and make the scary movie that I always intended," he explained. "It's not just doing a director's cut to do a director's cut. It's really kind of bringing to life something that for me was on the page and never got to the screen."

The film, not tied to the greater shadow government series arc that would continue in Fox's revival seasons (10 and 11) in 2016 and 2018, followed the two former FBI agents trying to investigate a missing agent who has been kidnapped, and a disgraced Catholic priest (Billy Connolly) experiencing psychic visions of the agent in question. A new series reboot is underway from Ryan Coogler with new agents played by Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler, with a slew of powerhouse guest stars to boot, including Amy Madigan, Steven Buscemi, Ben Foster, Tantoo Cardinal, Lochlyn Monro, Devery Jacobs, Joel Montgrand, and Sofia Grace Clifton.

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