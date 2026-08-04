Posted in: Fox, Movies, TV | Tagged: The X-Files

The X-Files: I Want to Believe -Vrach Frankenshteyn Trailer Released

Hitting on August 14th, here's a trailer for Chris Carter's original vision for the film, The X-Files: I Want to Believe -Vrach Frankenshteyn.

Article Summary The X-Files: I Want to Believe -Vrach Frankenshteyn gets an official trailer ahead of its Hulu debut on August 14.

Chris Carter’s original cut of The X-Files movie promises a darker, scarier vision than the 2008 theatrical release.

Carter says Fox pushed for a PG-13 film, leaving his intended Frankenstein-inspired horror version off the screen.

The X-Files director’s cut, co-written with Frank Spotnitz, aims to finally deliver Carter’s long-promised vision.

While we await word on the status of Ryan Coogler's (Sinners) Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel-starring revival pilot, franchise creator Chris Carter's original vision for his 2008 film, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, is about to see the light of day in a very big way. Set to hit Hulu on August 14th, Carter's director's cut (co-written with Frank Spotnitz), The X-Files: I Want to Believe -Vrach Frankenshteyn, will offer a darker take on the David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson-starring film – and we've got an official trailer for it waiting above.

"We set out to make a real-life Frankenstein movie, and due to a variety of factors, our Frankenstein never completely left the operating room," Carter shared with EW. "A chance to apply the electrodes again was a special thrill." In 2025, Carter offered more insights into his original vision. "I made it too scary, and I was told so by the brass at Fox, and they wanted a PG-13 movie," he explained. "Now I have a chance to go back and make the scary movie that I always intended … It's not just doing a director's cut to do a director's cut. It's really kind of bringing to life something that for me was on the page and never got to the screen."

When a group of women is mysteriously abducted, it becomes a case right out of The X-Files. Years after walking away from the FBI, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dr. Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are pulled back from the shadows when a federal agent vanishes without a trace. In a case you'd never see on TV, their only lead is a disgraced, defrocked priest claiming to have horrific psychic visions of the crime. Forced to confront the ghosts of their past, the partners must navigate a chilling winter landscape and an even darker human monstrosity. The truth of these crimes is out there somewhere… and it will take Mulder and Scully to find it.

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