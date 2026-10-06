Posted in: Fox, The X-Files, TV | Tagged: The X-Files

The X-Files: Laurie Holden Reflects on Controversial Breakout Role

Laurie Holden (The Boys) discusses her legacy playing the breakout, controversial recurring character Marita Covarrubias on FOX's The X-Files.

Article Summary Laurie Holden reflects on The X-Files legacy and why Marita Covarrubias still sparks debate with fans decades later.

Holden reveals she almost passed on The X-Files role, never expecting to land Marita after a calm, low-pressure audition.

She explains Chris Carter shaped Marita as an enigmatic spy, then evolved her into a broken, layered X-Files player.

Holden addresses Marita and Mulder backlash, her character’s ending, and says she’d return for Ryan Coogler’s X-Files.

Laurie Holden has been in some of the biggest franchises in pop culture, even if it's not always under the best of circumstances, even if it's not within her control, like Andrea on The Walking Dead and her big TV breakout recurring role as Special Representative to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Marita Covarrubia in The X-Files, but it wasn't without its controversy among fans who thought she was brought in to potentially drive a wedge into the series power couple, FBI Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), drawing the fans' ire. The Boys star spoke to Gold Derby to reflect on her time on the Chris Carter series and whether she's open to appearing in Ryan Coogler 's The X-Files reboot series.

The X-Files Star Laurie Holden Reflects on Her Legacy as Marita Covarrubias

Reflecting upon the legacy Holden had a part in during the Fox series' peak, "I just don't know where the time went. There's been this resurgence, maybe because it's the next generation discovering the show. There have also been these reunions where we've all come together — David, Gillian, the whole gang. We had a wonderful one in Philadelphia recently, and it was as if the show were still airing on Friday night. Thousands and thousands of people came out, and we were gobsmacked," she said. "We said to each other, 'Can you believe we're here? Can you believe 30 years have passed?' If we'd spoken to our younger selves and said, '30 years from now, you're going to be having reunions, and people are still going to love the show,' we never would have believed it. It's been such a wonderful journey. It's a bit of a 'pinch me' because it's very rare and rather extraordinary."

Holden was initially reluctant to take the part: "I had just graduated from university. I went to UCLA, and I was on a Whistler ski vacation. I was heading up the mountain when I got this audition. I hadn't seen the show. I hadn't seen any show because I was in study mode. I was just trying to get my degree and finish my exams. The breakdown said 'Marita Covarrubias' — which sounded very exotic and sexy — 'a mid-30s Special Representative to the Secretary General of the United Nations.' I thought, 'OK, I'm not right for this. This is never going to happen.'"

Fortunately, things turned out, "But my mom talked me into it. She said, 'It's a big show on TV. Just meet them. Maybe they'll think of you for something else.' I genuinely thought my chances of getting it were a big zero for a multitude of reasons. I didn't think I had the gravitas. I mean, I was a baby. It's funny how life is. Because I hadn't seen the show and didn't think there was any chance I would get it, I was so calm," Holden said. "I went in and met Chris Carter, and there was no chitchat because I didn't really have much to say. It wasn't like when an actor is passionate about a show and waxes poetic about how much they love it. I hadn't even seen it, and I didn't think I was right for it. He gave me some direction that wasn't really about the character. It was more about movement and going from point A to point B. By the time I got to my car in the parking lot, my agent called and said, "I don't know what you did in there, but you got this role."

When it comes to how much Holden knew of her character, "I wasn't told anything before my first day. After I shot 'Herrenvolk,' Chris called me up, and we had a meeting. He said, 'You said this one line, and there was a hint of vulnerability and an emotion. I never want to see it again.' I was shocked. He told me he had modeled the character after Mata Hari, the infamous World War I spy and a bit of a femme fatale. Greta Garbo played her in a movie, so that gives you a bit of a tell as to the mystery surrounding this woman," Holden said. "He wanted her to be very enigmatic and very cool. But what I loved was that, as the show went on in subsequent seasons, the Syndicate discovered she was double-dealing, and she became their lab rat. You were able to see how broken she became. There was a vulnerability to her, which I thought was wonderful because it added a lot more dimension to the character."

Holden appeared in 10 episodes across seasons 4-7 and 9 and didn't return for both revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. Upon fan reception, "I think at the time people were very protective of them as a unit. All of a sudden, this cool blonde comes along and acts a bit sultry, and everyone is thinking, 'Don't you mess with my Scully.' Obviously, there was an attraction. He's a handsome man. But I think there was real camaraderie and respect for one another. They were allies. You see that even as you watch her journey — she was with the Syndicate, the Cigarette-Smoking Man, and Krycek, and she was playing all those clowns," she said. "In the end, at the military tribunal, you see how, over this many-year journey, these two people genuinely cared for one another as people and had each other's backs. To me, that was the perfect ending for Marita's role in the mythology and the story because it wasn't romantic. There wasn't anything more than the fact that we were on the right side of things and on the same team. There was a love and respect that was very much on the level."

As far as being interested in returning as Marita for Coogler's reboot (that may or may not come with the lack of update), "Yeah, I would be game. Of course! It's Ryan Coogler," Holden said. For more on how she approached Marita getting broken, her relationships with Mulder and Alex Krychek (Nicholas Lea), what she thinks happened to her character during The X-Files revival seasons, whether she watches her own shows, and her strangest memory of the series, you can check out the full interview.

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