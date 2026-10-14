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The X-Files Returns, NCIS, Crystal Lake & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, Law & Order: SVU, NCIS, SNL/SNL UK, Baywatch, The X-Files, Max Caster/TNA, and much more!

Article Summary NCIS takes center stage with fresh previews for NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: New York, plus a key reunion update.

Crystal Lake slashes onto the dispatch with a new clip, a franchise-loving review, and cast insight on the prequel.

The X-Files revival at Hulu leads major TV news, alongside Baywatch, SNL UK, Girls, and The Gilded Age updates.

More TV and pop culture highlights include Law & Order: SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hello Kitty, WWE Raw, and TNA.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, Law & Order: SVU, RJ Decker, Best Medicine, NCIS, SNL/SNL UK, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Girls, Hello Kitty, Baywatch, The Gilded Age, The X-Files, Max Caster/TNA, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 14th, 2026:

MLW, Prime Video Form New Viewing Partnership; "Fusion" Now Streaming

MP3: Dropout Taps Culhane, Townsend for Mock Music Video Countdown

Crystal Lake Preview Clip: Jason Really Should Have Been Watched

Law & Order: SVU S28E02 & Law & Order S26E02 Images/Overviews Released

RJ Decker: Check Out What's Ahead with S02E05: "Better Luck Tomorrow"

NCIS: Origins S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy" Preview: A Friend In Need

NCIS: New York: Check Out Your S01E02: "Family Business" Preview

Best Medicine S02E04: "No Place Like Om" Preview: Boston or Bust?

The Batman: Part II Star Says "We're Going To Figure It All Out"

NCIS Season 24 Episode 2: "Clean Slate" Preview: Confusing Whodunit

Can YOU Resist The Power of SNL UK Host James Norton's Eyes?

Crystal Lake: Gwendolyn Sundstrom on Prequel Series, Horror Fandom

WWE Raw Review: Yes, Penta's Briefcase Has Its Own Pyro

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: NBC Releases Season 2 Trailer

Girls Set for HBO Limited Series: Dunham, Williams & More Returning

Sanrio's Hello Kitty Returns for 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Baywatch Official Trailer: FOX Heads Back to The Bay This January

NCIS: Origins: Harmon/Gibbs-Weatherly/Tony Reunion Set for Oct. 20th

The Gilded Age Season 4 Trailer: Improper & Impolite Power Plays

The X-Files: Hulu Orders Ryan Coogler-Jennifer Yale Revival Series

Merrick & Treves: HBO Orders New Animated Series From Archer Trio

Crystal Lake Review: A Love Letter To What Makes The Franchise Great

SNL Season 52: Druski Reportedly Set to Host on November 7th

Max Caster Accepts TNA Firing, Apologizes to Company in Statement

12 12 12: Apple TV's Mackie & Dornan Heist Drama Gets Official Trailer

The Body: Netflix Releases Trailer for Raunchy New Teen Horror Drama

Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage Not Likely to Return to AI-Friendly Amazon

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creator, Cast Remember Andre Braugher at NYCC

Tracker/Ackles, VisionQuest, High Potential: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Avengers: Doomsday – Doom Looms Large In A New International Poster

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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