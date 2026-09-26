Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Those Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Reshoot Rumors? We're Concerned

There are rumors/reports that Daredevil: Born Again has Season 3 reshoots set for NYC next week. Here's why that has us a bit worried...

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter broke a whole lot of hearts when it reported exclusively that Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again would be ending its run with the upcoming third season. The move came two months after the live-action series wrapped filming on what is now its final season. In addition, the report notes that Marvel Studios and Scardapane have parted ways before post-production has wrapped, with the showrunner's contract not renewed. What made that revelation an even bigger red flag was what followed that reveal: "The parting of ways is eyebrow-raising, as it means that Scardapane is exiting the show in the middle of postproduction. It is unclear who will see the show through to completion. One source said postproduction is in the final stages." Considering he and others from the Netflix days were brought in to course-correct the show's direction, having Scardapane not on board through post-production is – at best – an odd decision.

The other question raised by the reporting concerned exactly how post-production remained, and what constitutes "the final stages." A number of social media sites reported on Saturday that reshoots (under the previous working title "Out the Kitchen" from Blind Faith Productions) were set for next week in Brooklyn – with images of filming permits shared. In addition, a casting resource site listed the following roles available to SAG-AFTRA members for "Out the Kitchen" filming in NYC next week.

The reshoots would be happening approximately two months after Season 3 wrapped filming. With reports that the cast (and potentially others) were notified the morning of the same day that the news went public, could the reshoots be a way to take a season finale that left some cliffhanger threads and give it more of a series-finale vibe? Also, we're very curious to know when Scardapane was notified. Was it the same day as the cast? Also, why isn't Scardapane with production until the end? Were there scheduling issues on Scardapane's part that would keep his contract from being extended? Was Marvel's decision to pull the plug a driving factor? Given the way Scardapane and the team salvaged the first season and killed it with the second, we would hate to think that the final moments of the series weren't their vision.

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