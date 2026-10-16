Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Three's Company

Three's Company Celebrates 50th Anniversary: Reading, Guests & More

Jason Biggs, Christine Taylor, and Bellamy Young star in a Three’s Company reading for its 50th anniversary, along with more famous faces.

Article Summary Three’s Company’s 50th anniversary celebration kicks off with a live reading tour in New York, Dallas, Cleveland, and LA.

The New York Three’s Company event lands November 2 at Joe’s Pub, benefiting The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

Jason Biggs, Christine Taylor, Bellamy Young, Richard Kind, and Susie Essman lead the Three’s Company reading cast.

Joyce DeWitt, Amy Yasbeck, and Richard Kline join the Three’s Company tribute honoring John Ritter’s sitcom legacy.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the ABC sitcom Three's Company on March 15th, 2027, the "Come and Knock on Our Door" Tour is planned for New York, Dallas, Cleveland, and Los Angeles. The New York event is planned for November 2nd at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater in New York City, called Evening from the Heart Featuring Three's Company Reading, to help benefit The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, named for the late actor and star who played Jack Tripper and passed in 2003. The series also starred the late Suzanne Somers (Chrissy Snow) and Joyce DeWitt (Janet Wood), who will be co-hosting the event with Ritter's widow, actress Amy Yasbeck.

Three's Company Reading – What We Know

Reading the part for Jack will be Jason Biggs (Operation Taco Gary's), Christine Taylor (Evil Genius) as Chrissy, Bellamy Young (Brilliant Minds) as Janet, Richard Kind (American Dad!) as Stanley Roper (originally played by the late Norman Fell), and Susie Essman (Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Happiness) as Helen Roper (originally played by the late Audrey Lindley). Richard Kline (Blue Bloods), who played Larry Dallas, will serve as the narrator. Based on the UK series Man About the House, Three's Company was developed for American television by Don Nicholl, Michael Ross, and Bernie West in 1977 and ran for eight seasons, later spawning two spinoffs, The Ropers and Three's a Crowd; neither proved to reach the success of the original.

"This event is a celebration of John, the joy he brought to all of us through Three's Company, and the community that continues to carry his memory forward," Yasbeck said in a statement. "Bringing the show to the stage 50 years later is our way to honor him while helping us continue our mission to save lives through aortic dissection awareness and research." "Having been on set during the taping of Three's Company, I got to see John's extraordinary physical comedy and warmth firsthand. He brought joy to everyone in that room," said Donald Taffner Jr., president of DLT Entertainment, producers of the tour, told Playbill. "Bringing these classic scripts back to life on stage is not only a tribute to a show that meant, and continues to mean, so much to millions, but a meaningful way to honor John's legacy and support lifesaving aortic health research." For more on the New York event, you can check it out here.

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