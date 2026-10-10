Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Tiffany Stratton, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Tiffany Stratton Wins 2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Tiffany Stratton Money in the Bank glory! The Chadster reports how Stratton used the briefcase on Lash Legend to become a two-time Miss Money in the Bank. 🏆

Article Summary Tiffany Stratton won the 2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, defeating Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice to become a two-time Miss Money in the Bank! 🏆

The Chadster is so proud of WWE for the finish, as Stratton and Lash Legend were the last two standing, and Stratton used the briefcase itself to knock Legend off the ladder and unhook the contract. 🧳💥

Stratton's Money in the Bank contract guarantees a women's championship match at a time and place of her choosing within the next year, and The Chadster will be watching for any cash-in. 👀

Still to come on the card are Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed, Stephanie Vaquer defending against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, and the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but first The Chadster and Vincent K. Raccoon have a skunk to hunt. 🦝🦨

Live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video, where Vincent K. Raccoon is stationed beside The Chadster on a sagging copy of a straight-to-video sequel, The Chadster is back with the second live report from WWE Money in the Bank 2026! 🎬🦝 Right after Roman Reigns retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship over LA Knight, the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, October 10, 2026 gave the WWE Universe another perfect moment, as Tiffany Stratton won the 2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to become a two-time Miss Money in the Bank! 🏆✨

Tiffany Stratton Wins the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Tiffany Stratton defeated Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice in the six-woman ladder match, and WWE made sure everybody knew exactly who the star of the match was from the opening moments. 💅🪜 While the rest of the field tried to handle Lash Legend, Stratton saw her opening, scaled a ladder, and wiped everyone out with a Swanton Bomb. That is what The Chadster calls clear, purposeful storytelling! The winner earns a contract for a women's championship match at a time and place of her choosing within the next year, and WWE is billing Stratton as a two-time Miss Money in the Bank. 🔥👏

The finish was the kind of beautiful, perfectly executed decisive sequence that only WWE can deliver. 🎯 Stratton and Lash Legend were the last two standing, and they brawled on the ladder. Then Stratton used the briefcase itself to bash Legend, knocking her off the ladder, and unhooked the contract to win the match. 🧳💥 Using the prize as a weapon to win the prize is not just smart, it is a cold, calculated, A+ main roster decision by a champion-level talent. The Chadster could not be prouder of WWE for protecting Stratton like the major star she is. 🌟😤

Now, The Chadster knows how the AEW fans would handle a ladder match like this. They would want every competitor to get a chance to shine, they would cheer for creative spots, and they would claim that a variety of styles makes the match exciting. 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair that AEW gets to rely on crowd reactions and less micromanaged performances while WWE has to do the hard work of making sure every ladder is in exactly the right place! 😩🪜 Tony Khan does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and The Chadster says that as one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling.

In fact, Bully Ray said it best on his podcast this week: "If these AEW guys just ran their ladder matches the way WWE runs them, with every move approved by at least three executives and a laminated spot sheet, the whole wrestling world would take them seriously. Tiffany Stratton winning with the briefcase proves that the briefcase is the greatest weapon in the sport." 🎙️👏 That is the kind of objective, well-meaning advice that Tony Khan stubbornly refuses to follow. The Chadster sometimes wonders whether Bully Ray also gets tormented by Tony Khan for telling the truth. 🤔😤

Meanwhile, the Blockbuster remains a tough place to enjoy a premium live event. 🦝📼 The Chadster has been stuck in this abandoned Blockbuster Video with a family of raccoons ever since Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne (who is probably still texting that guy Gary), and his beloved Mazda Miata, all because The Chadster is committed to unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😭🚗

The raccoons have been trying to console The Chadster about the skunk stealing the VHS case with the scavenged Seagram's Escapes Spiked money after the baby raccoons staged their own Money in the Bank ladder match in the parking lot. 🍹🦨 Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten pretzel, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon chittered in sympathy, and Vincent K. Raccoon put one little paw on The Chadster's knee. 🥹🦝 It helped, and Stratton's glorious victory helped even more, because as Smash Mouth once sang, "Hey now, you're an all star," and Tiffany Stratton is exactly that. 🎶⭐ The Chadster still strongly suspects that skunk is working for Tony Khan, though. 🕵️‍♂️

What's Next at WWE Money in the Bank 2026

There is still a lot of the show left, and The Chadster is ready for all of it. 📺🔥 Oba Femi faces Bronson Reed, then Stephanie Vaquer defends the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match. 👑 Then comes the 2026 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Penta, Je'Von Evans, and Bron Breakker. 🪜💼 The Chadster will keep his eyes peeled in case Miss Money in the Bank decides to strike later tonight. 👀

For now, Vincent K. Raccoon and The Chadster have made a decision: the second this post is published, they are hitting the streets of Punxsutawney to find that skunk and get the Seagram's money back. 🦨🌃 The Chadster will keep readers updated, because Tiffany Stratton just showed the world what happens when a WWE star takes what is hers with a briefcase to the face, and that skunk is going to learn the same lesson. 😤🧳 More live coverage from WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is coming up next! 🎉

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