Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Alan Cumming, david morrissey, tip toe

Tip Toe Trailer: Timely Russell T. Davies Drama Hits STARZ in October

After a run on Channel 4, Russell T. Davies's critically acclaimed, award-winning drama Tip Toe heads to STARZ beginning on October 2nd.

Article Summary Tip Toe arrives on STARZ in North America on October 2nd, bringing Russell T Davies’ acclaimed thriller to new viewers.

After its Channel 4 debut and viral summer buzz, Tip Toe no longer requires a VPN for fans eager to finally watch.

Alan Cumming and David Morrissey lead Tip Toe as neighbors whose lives spiral after a discovery sparks conflict.

STARZ will roll out the five-episode Tip Toe season weekly, with new episodes dropping every Friday in October.

Good news for those interested in the series Tip Toe, as you won't need a VPN to watch it anymore. The Channel 4 series is making its way to North America via STARZ. The psychological drama-thriller from Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) premiered back in late May in the UK, starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey, as the story focuses on two long-time neighbors in a Manchester suburb whose lives take a sudden, sharp turn after Leo (Cummings) discovers one of Clive's (Morrissey) sons is gay.

The show takes a look at the events that lead up to and follow an incident, which we'll keep spoiler-free for those who haven't seen it. The show went viral over the Summer, with clips circulating on social media, leading to a number of people seeking it outside the UK. But the entire series will finally air on STARZ starting on October 2nd, with new episodes every Friday for the five-episode run. We have more details on the series from the network below.

STARZ Will Showcase The Drama Series Tip Toe Starting October 2nd

Tip Toe is a darkly witty, yet harrowing and explosive thriller that explores the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today. It recently premiered in the U.K. to critical acclaim and unanimous praise for its performances and storytelling. In the series, Leo (Cumming) and Clive (Morrissey) have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. Leo runs Spit & Polish, a bar on Canal Street, and Clive is an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down for both of them, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalized, and the two neighbors gradually become deadly enemies in a tense, thrilling drama that spotlights the prejudices that have begun to creep back into our lives, a story that speaks not just to the queer community but to the world at large.

Filmed entirely in Manchester, the series also stars Pooky Quesnel (The A Word, Moonflower Murders) as Clive's wife, Marie; Jackson Connor (Phoenix Rise, Masters of the Air) as Clive's youngest son, George; Joseph Evans (The Map That Leads To You, CC Emily) as George's older brother, Saul; Elizabeth Berrington (Lost Boys & Fairies, Last Night In Soho) as Leo's best friend, Stephanie; Iz Hesketh (Renegade Nell, Hollyoaks) as Zee, and Shakeel Kimotho (La Cage Aux Folles at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the international tour of Cats) as Hanna, who both work at Spit & Polish; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Wednesday, Devs) as the bar's manager, Judy; Paul Rhys (Saltburn, Napoleon) as Melba, a Canal Street fixture; Charlie Condou (Doctor Who, Unforgotten) as Leo's ex-husband, Curtis; and Denise Welch (Waterloo Road, Coronation Street) as Diane.

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