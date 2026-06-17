Posted in: Impact Wrestling, Sports, TV | Tagged: sami callihan, tessa blanchard, tna wrestling, tommy dreamer, wrestling

TNA Announces Workforce Reduction; Dreamer, Blanchard, Callihan Exit

El Presidente reports on TNA's capitalist workforce reduction as Tommy Dreamer, Tessa Blanchard, and Sami Callihan depart ahead of Slammiversary.

Article Summary TNA announces a workforce reduction before Slammiversary, as El Presidente denounces capitalist streamlining.

Tessa Blanchard exits TNA after requesting her release, seizing the means of production from The Diamond Collective.

Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan also depart TNA, leaving creative and backstage power in glorious upheaval.

TNA now reportedly eyes Road Dogg and Delirious for creative roles as comrades brace for more roster revolution.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my executive boardroom aboard a luxury yacht currently circumnavigating the Bermuda Triangle (the CIA cannot find me here, and the cell signal is surprisingly excellent), and I bring you news of capitalist restructuring in the professional wrestling industry! TNA Wrestling has announced a workforce reduction, saying the move is designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability. Ah yes, comrades, "streamline operations" – the phrase beloved by corporate executives everywhere when they wish to say "we need to make sure the shareholders are getting a high enough percentage of the profits." I myself used similar language when I "streamlined" my presidential palace staff last year, though in my case it simply meant I discovered half of them were CIA operatives and the other half were eating all of Esteban's imported Belgian chocolates.

According to Fightful earlier this week, TNA confirmed it has come to terms on the release of Tessa Blanchard. Fightful previously reported Blanchard had asked for and received her TNA release. Blanchard had been regularly featured as the leader of The Diamond Collective with Mila Moore and Victoria Crawford, but now she has seized her own means of production and departed the promotion. This is the kind of worker empowerment I can respect, comrades!

But wait, there is more! Tommy Dreamer has also parted ways with TNA after Dreamer and the company mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Dreamer, who had worked in TNA creative and talent relations, announced the departure on Busted Open Radio. According to Fightful's transcription, Dreamer said he had a good conversation with TNA President Carlos Silva and that there was no ill will or malice. He framed it as both sides needing a break after a long relationship. Ah yes, the "conscious uncoupling" of the wrestling world! I myself once had such an amicable parting with Fidel Castro after a heated debate about whether Survivor Series or WrestleMania was the superior pay-per-view event. We did not speak for three months, but eventually reconciled over cigars and a viewing of SummerSlam 1991.

Fightful notes Dreamer had been with TNA since 2018 as an on-screen talent and backstage producer, making this quite the significant departure for the promotion's creative direction. But even worse, Dreamer spent all that time kissing the butts of TNA's senior partner, WWE, on the radio show, and now he may have to eat crow and beg Tony Khan for a job! Haw haw haw!

And the exodus continues! PWInsider reports that Sami Callihan has also departed TNA. Callihan later confirmed the departure himself on social media, writing that he thought he was getting called about a creative position but instead had parted ways with TNA. Comrades, imagine being promised a promotion to the Politburo only to discover you are being exiled to Siberia! Though in Callihan's case, the Siberia is Ohio, where he still runs Wrestling REVOLVER. Callihan had been working backstage as a producer after retiring from in-ring competition in August 2025 following a street fight loss to Mike Santana at TNA Emergence.

As I previously reported here at Bleeding Cool, TNA released Steve Maclin and Myla Grace on June 7. TNA's official statement at the time said the company had come to terms on the release of Maclin and Grace, effective immediately, with Maclin later confirming he had requested his TNA release. So you see, comrades, these latest departures are part of a larger pattern of revolutionary change within TNA's roster and creative structure.

Fightful Select reports that Road Dogg has been discussed within TNA as a potential replacement for Dreamer in the creative department. Road Dogg left WWE earlier this year, where he had been a lead writer on SmackDown. PWInsider reports that Delirious is expected to help steer creative in the immediate aftermath of Dreamer's exit.

These exits come shortly before Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston, making the timing particularly interesting. The TNA statement specifically says "Tessa, Tommy and others," which suggests the workforce reduction goes beyond only the two names in the statement. Recent departures now include Dreamer, Blanchard, Callihan, Maclin, Grace, and earlier Dani Luna, painting a picture of significant reshuffling across creative leadership, backstage roles, and talent.

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various negotiations with other world leaders – and I am thinking here of a particularly memorable summit with Kim Jong-un where we spent an entire afternoon debating the merits of the Attitude Era versus the Ruthless Aggression Era while Dennis Rodman acted as mediator – it is that sometimes organizations must undergo painful restructuring to emerge stronger. Whether TNA's workforce reduction will lead to greater profitability and sharper strategic focus, or whether it will simply create more instability heading into a major pay-per-view event, remains to be seen.

But I must ask: in what other industry do we see such frequent "mutual partings of ways" and "coming to terms on releases"? It reminds me of my own cabinet meetings, where ministers arrive never quite certain whether they will leave with a promotion or a one-way ticket to house arrest. At least in wrestling, the guillotine is metaphorical! Though I suppose in both cases, the capitalist pigs at the top always seem to maintain their positions while the workers bear the brunt of "streamlining operations."

I encourage all wrestlers everywhere to seize the means of production, comrades! Start your own promotions! Book yourselves in the main events! Why should the bourgeoisie executives decide your fate when you are the ones performing in the ring and drawing the crowds?

Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente, signing off from international waters where labor laws are merely suggestions and Esteban has just brought me a cigar and a mojito. ¡Viva la revolución! And may TNA find stability before Slammiversary, though based on these developments, I would not bet my presidential yacht on it.

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