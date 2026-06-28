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TNA Slammiversary 2026 Preview: A Guide to Who Might Be Leaving?

TNA Slammiversary 2026 is taking place as you're reading this, and it might just reveal which wrestlers could be leaving the company.

Article Summary TNA Slammiversary 2026 airs earlier than usual, seemingly timed to counter AEW Forbidden Door and WWE NXT tonight.

TNA roster drama hangs over Slammiversary, making the card feel like a showcase of who could be leaving next.

Mike Santana defends the TNA World Title against Nic Nemeth, while Léi Yĭng Lee faces Xia Brookside.

TNA packs Slammiversary with a tag title ladder match, Ultimate X, Mustafa Ali's open challenge, and Moose vs. Eddie.

TNA Slammiversary 2026 is taking place tonight, and you might be asking yourself, "Hey, doesn't this usually happen in July?" Yes… Yes, it does. Getting right to it, while there's never been a set weekend for this event, the majority have been held in July. It's pretty clear, especially if you're a wrestling fan, that tonight's show was bumped up to compete against AEW's Forbidden Door and will end just before the free WWE NXT event, The Great American Bash, airs on The CW tonight. It's a combined effort to try to steal viewers from AEW, plain and simple. (By the way, you can read previews of those two events by myself and El Presidente.)

But with all of the drama happening with TNA the past few weeks of losing talent and firing others, this show may be a guide to who is leaving the company soon, which kinda makes it worth checking out. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Slammiversary 2026, with the Kickoff Show happening at 3 pm ET, followed by the main card at 4 pm ET.

TNA Slammiversary 2026: Mike Santana's Last Hurrah?

In the main event for Slammiversary, TNA World Champion Mike Santana will defend his title against Nic Nemeth after Nic Nemeth called his shot in advance. This rivalry started in heartbreak at Rebellion, and now tensions are at a boiling point. TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yĭng Lee takes on Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. From best friends to enemies, who will leave Slammiversary as the TNA Knockouts World Champion?

The TNA World Tag Team Championship is on the line in a four-way Ladder Match as The System defends against The Hardys, The Great Hands, and The Righteous. After an unforgettable Wicked Gardens match, The Righteous has earned this title shot, and The Hardys are due for a contractual rematch. The Great Hands earned a spot after Director of Operations Daria Rae made it official on last Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC. Who will reach the top in this unpredictable high-stakes Ladder Match?

TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali puts his title on the line for the TNA International Championship Open Challenge. Who will answer his Open Challenge this Sunday at Slammiversary? Eddie Edwards and Moose put their rivalry to bed as they go head-to-head at Slammiversary in a No Surrender Match. Eddie Edwards will have Alisha Edwards in his corner, and Moose will have JDC in his corner. The only way to win the match is if the opponent's cornerman throws in the towel.

The field for Ultimate X has been set. TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander will defend his title against Leon Slater, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, Frankie Kazarian, KC Navarro, and returning legend Amazing Red. Who will walk away as the TNA X-Division Champion? TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance will take on Allie and Rosemary in the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

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