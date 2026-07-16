Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: A Night Of Interesting Matches!

For the first time in months, TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! has a night of matches that feel fresh and watchable - but what do we know, right?

Article Summary TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! looks unusually fresh, with a stacked card featuring title stakes, hoss fights, and key promos.

TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander defends against Fabian Aichner in a high-stakes clash of elite talent.

TNA Knockouts TV Title tournament action continues as Thea Hail faces Harley Hudson and M by Elegance meets Rosemary.

TNA also features Ricky Sosa vs. Bear Bronson, Moose vs. AJ Francis, plus messages from Nic Nemeth and Mustafa Ali.

It's not often we look at a card for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! and not immediately have a joke about the rundown, but tonight is one of the rare exceptions. First off, we're getting two more matches in the Knockouts' TV Title tournament. Second, the X-Division Championship is up for grabs as Cedric Alexander battles Fabian Aichner. And third, we get a couple of real hoss matches in the mix. There are some promos here from Nic Nemeth and Mustafa Ali, which we're sure won't be interrupted by anyone, but it's a pretty stacked night of some original matches that don't feel stale. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

We Get Some Genuine Interesting Matches Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Ricky Sosa looks to continue his rise in TNA Wrestling as he takes on the hard-hitting Bear Bronson in a singles showdown. After his arrival in TNA Wrestling, Fabian Aichner has made it clear that the TNA X-Division Championship is his target. Now, the opportunity he has been waiting for is here as TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander defends his title in a high-stakes showdown between two of the division's elite competitors.

Harley Hudson and NXT Thea Hail collide in a Knockouts Television Championship Tournament matchup, with a coveted spot in the next round on the line. M by Elegance and Rosemary go head-to-head in the Knockouts Television Championship Tournament, where only one will advance to the next round. Two of TNA's most dominant powerhouses collide as Moose goes one-on-one with AJ Francis in a hard-hitting singles match that promises no shortage of brute force.

Mustafa Ali delivers his latest State of the Order Address as the TNA International Champion looks to lay out his vision and send a message to the entire locker room. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth addresses the iMPACT! Zone, as the reigning champion, looks ahead to what's next and sends a message to anyone chasing the TNA World Championship.

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