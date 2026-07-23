Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Is This a Haunted House Match?

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, things get spooky with the Righteous Deletion match, which looks like it's a haunted attraction.

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! heads to the Hardy Compound as The Hardys defend the Tag Team Titles against The Righteous in Righteous Deletion.

Nic Nemeth puts the TNA World Championship on the line against KC Navarro after last week's confrontation on iMPACT!.

The TNA Knockouts Television Title tournament continues with Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo and Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards.

Moose teams with Elijah to battle AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian, while The System addresses what's next on TNA iMPACT!.

Tonight on TNA, it looks like we're going to one of those haunted attractions at someone's house that they made to earn some money on the side. The Hardys and The Righteous meet again, only this time at The Hardy Compound for the Righteous Deletion with the Tag Team titles on the line. If The Righteous don't win the belts here, consider them done, because there's no reason to expect them to win anything, as they've only been victorious once out of the previous four meetings. Meanwhile, Nic Nemeth defends the TNA title against KC Navarro, which you know, KC isn't winning. Plus two more KO TV tournament matches, a visit by The System, and more. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Zoinks, Yo! It's About To Get Spooky On TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

The Righteous have been cordially invited to The Hardy Compound, and they have graciously accepted. Now, the Hardys look to delete The Righteous once and for all. After TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth sent a crystal-clear message to KC Navarro, the two are now set to clash for the TNA World Championship. Last week, Navarro confronted Nemeth with his sights set on the title, and now he's ready to prove he has what it takes to become TNA World Champion.

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament first-round continues, as Elayna Black and Wendy Choo go head-to-head for a spot in the next round. Jada Stone takes on Alisha Edwards in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. Sparks will fly between these two competitors, but only one will advance to the next round.

After Frankie Kazarian got involved in Moose's fight against AJ Francis last week, Moose sought out Elijah to stand alongside him against AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian. Now Moose and Elijah are set to take on AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian in tag team action. The System takes center stage to address what's next after TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander successfully retained his title against Fabian Aichner.

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