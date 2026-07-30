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TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts Dominate The Show

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, two more Knockouts TV title matches take place, while the Knockouts Tag Team titles are defended!

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! puts the Knockouts front and center with a World Tag Team Title defense and two TV Title tournament matches.

DemonXBunny defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Heather and M by Elegance in a key rematch.

TNA Knockouts TV Title Quarterfinals continue as Jada Stone faces Jody Threat and Indi Hartwell meets Thea Hail.

Elsewhere on TNA iMPACT!, The Hardys speak, Slater and Sosa battle The System, and Mustafa Ali faces Jason Hotch.

The women take center stage tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! as they will dominate the show with three important matches to keep your eye on. First, we will see the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions DemonXBunny defend their titles against Heather and M by Elegance, then we'll get two more matches in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament, as both of them move into the Quarterfinals on our way to crowning a champion. Sure, the main event will be Mustafa Ali defending the TNA International Championship against Jason Hotch, but let's be real, he ain't losing that belt tonight, so it's not that interesting. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

The Knockouts Are The Real Show Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions DemonXBunny defend their titles against Heather and M by Elegance from The Elegance Brand for a contractual rematch! The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament reaches the Quarterfinals as The Spark, Jada Stone, battles The Wild Child, Jody Threat. With a Semifinal spot on the line, only one competitor will advance. After cleansing The Righteous during The Righteous Deletion at The Hardy Compound last week, The Hardys take center stage to address what's next.

After Leon Slater proved he had Ricky Sosa's back, Slater proposed that the two take on The System right then and there. Instead, Eddie Edwards called for the match to take place the following week in Philadelphia. Now, the stage is set as Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa team up to take on TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards in explosive tag team action. The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinals continue as Indi Hartwell goes head-to-head with NXT Thea Hail, but only one competitor will earn a spot in the Semifinals.

Last week, KC Navarro stepped into the ring with TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship. Now, we'll hear from Navarro as he looks toward what's next. The votes have been cast, and Jason Hotch of Order 4 is set to go one-on-one with TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali. Hotch earned this opportunity after the TNA locker room voted him as Ali's next #1 Contender following the champion's open challenge. The rules were simple: anyone on the active roster could vote, each person received one vote, and no one could vote for themselves.

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