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TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts TV Tournament Begins!

Following Slammiversary, the Knockouts Television Championship tournament starts tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Here's our preview!

Article Summary TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! kicks off the Knockouts Television Championship tournament with two first-round matches.

Allie vs. Heather by Elegance and Mara Sadé vs. Tasha Steelz begin the race to crown the first KO TV Champion.

Leon Slater faces Eddie Edwards, while Ryan Nemeth and KC Navarro finally clash in a heated TNA grudge match.

A six-way X-Division No. 1 contender match joins promos from Ricky Sosa, Xia Brookside, and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

It's Thursday, and you know what that means? I've stolen Excalibur's AEW intro to bring you something that actually sounds exciting for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! The company is looking to introduce a new secondary women's title, the Knockouts Television Championship, with a stacked 16-woman bracket that looks like it's been designed to give everyone in the women's division a chance to shine, even in defeat. We're actually excited for this, as it feels different and not just a rehash of the same matches until the next PPV. The first two matches start the tournament tonight, in what's already a packed show of five matches and three promos following the fallout of Slammiversary. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

The KO TV Tournament Starts Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Allie and Heather by Elegance collide in a first-round Knockouts Television Championship Tournament match, with only one competitor advancing in the race to become the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion. Mara Sadé and Tasha Steelz square off in a first-round Knockouts Television Championship Tournament match, with the winner taking one step closer to becoming the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion.

Rising star Leon Slater looks to score another statement victory, but standing in his way is Eddie Edwards, who is determined to prove he's still one of TNA's toughest competitors. Ricky Sosa is set to address the TNA fans as one of the company's fastest-rising stars, who looks to make his next move. After weeks of rising tension, Ryan Nemeth and KC Navarro finally go one-on-one in a heated grudge match. Ryan Nemeth is determined to prove he is the one and only little brother.

Six X-Division standouts collide in a high-stakes No. 1 Contender's Match, where Fabian Aichner, Mr. Elegance, BDE, Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, and The Home Town Man battle for the next shot at the TNA X-Division Championship. After settling the score with Léi Yĭng Lee at Slammiversary, TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside hits the iMPACT! Zone with her sights set on what comes next. Two-time TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth takes center stage this Thursday as he prepares for the next chapter of his championship reign.

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