Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Nic Nemeth Wants To Chat

With Slammiversary coming up this weekend, TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! will have a lot of talking tonight to try and put people in the seats.

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! builds to Slammiversary with a World Title Summit between Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth before Sunday.

TNA Ultimate X rivals collide in a six-man tag as Cedric Alexander, Kazarian, and Mr. Elegance face Aichner, Slater, and Navarro.

TNA Knockouts action features Ash By Elegance vs. Mara Sadé and Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson with momentum at stake.

The Hardys open TNA iMPACT!, while AJ Francis and Moose look to make statements ahead of Slammiversary weekend.

With their Slammiversary PPV happening this weekend, we're getting a promo that feels like a business meeting tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! In what feels like the most pre-taped corporate thing they could do, Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth aim to have a "World Title Summit," as they have a promo together before this quickly slapped-together main event title match for their biggest PPV of the year. We have a few more matches tonight, but a lot of it is just talking, going into Sunday to get you to buy the event. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Climbing a Mountain Just To Talk! Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

The stakes couldn't be higher as TNA World Champion Mike Santana and challenger Nic Nemeth come face to face one final time before their blockbuster showdown at Slammiversary. With tensions at an all-time high and the World Title hanging in the balance, anything can happen when these two rivals meet in the ring for the World Title Summit.

With all six competitors set to compete in Ultimate X at Slammiversary, this explosive six-man tag offers a preview of the chaos that awaits. Cedric Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Mr. Elegance join forces against Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, and KC Navarro in a clash featuring some of TNA's most athletic and dangerous stars. Ash By Elegance looks to score a statement victory when she goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Mara Sadé in a Knockouts showdown that could shake up the division.

The Hardys take center stage to kick off this week, while AJ Francis steps back into the ring looking to make an impact as the best big man in the business. With Slammiversary on the horizon, Moose looks to make his intentions known as one of the company's most dominant competitors. Xia Brookside and Harley Hudson collide in a Knockouts matchup as both competitors look to build momentum and make their mark in the highly competitive division.

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