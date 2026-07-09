Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: The Knockouts Title Goes No DQ

Tonight, TNA goes all out as Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside puts the belt on the line against Léi Yĭng Lee in a no DQ match.

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! headlines with Xia Brookside vs Léi Yĭng Lee in a No DQ match for the Knockouts World Championship.

The Hardys defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against The Great Hands in a key showdown for the division.

TNA Knockouts Television Title tournament action continues with Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, and more in round one.

Also on TNA iMPACT!: The System battles Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, and The Righteous, plus major promo segments.

As the legendary anchorman Ron Burgundy once said, "Boy, that escalated quickly." Tonight, the women go all-out in a No DQ match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, as Xia Brookside and Léi Yĭng Lee go to war over the title, in a stipulation upgrade that feels like it happened a lot faster than normal. Plus, we have two more matches for the Knockouts TV title tournament, The Hardys defend their Tag Team Championships, and the usual smattering of promos that probably won't lead to anything. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Things Get Hardcore For The TNA Knockouts World Championship

TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside puts her title on the line against Léi Yĭng Lee in a No Disqualification Match where anything goes. Once the best of friends and now bitter rivals, there are no rules to hold them back as both competitors are prepared to do whatever it takes to leave as the TNA Knockouts World Champion. The Hardys put the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Great Hands. The champions are ready to make an example of their challengers, but The Great Hands are determined to prove they belong at the top of the division.

The System collides with the team of Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa, and The Righteous in a fast-paced tag team showdown. With tensions rising between all three teams, this six-man tag team matchup could stir up the division. Indi Hartwell and Vicious Vicki Venuto square off in a first-round match in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. With a spot in the next round on the line, both competitors will be looking to make a strong statement.

Jody Threat and Gabby Forza meet in a first-round matchup in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. Both competitors have the opportunity to move one step closer to becoming the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion. AJ Francis and Expressions take center stage as they address the TNA audience. KC Navarro addresses the TNA faithful as he looks to make his intentions clear and send a message to the entire locker room. And finally, Frankie Kazarian welcomes Moose to The King's Speech as his special guest during tonight's TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

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