Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner Teases Season 2, Lara Croft's "Toxic" Side

Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner sure sounds like she's working on more than one season, and teases Lara Croft having a "toxic" element.

Article Summary Sophie Turner hints Prime Video’s Tomb Raider is built for multiple seasons, calling TV the ideal way to grow a character.

Turner teases a more complex Lara Croft, saying the Tomb Raider icon has a toxic edge alongside fierce focus.

After a brief injury-related pause in March, filming on Amazon’s live-action Tomb Raider series appears back on track.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said Tomb Raider offers room for a dangerous, exciting take that still honors Lara’s legacy.

Though filming was forced to briefly pause back in March after series star Sophie Turner suffered a minor injury, it looks like things are back on track with Prime Video and Showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge's Turner-starring live-action Tomb Raider series. And based on what she had to share during an interview with The Telegraph, it sounds like we're going to be seeing more than just one season of her take on Lara Croft. "Right now, my focus is 'Tomb Raider.' It has been for quite a while and will be for a while to come," shared Turner. I feel good doing it. I was birthed by 'Game Of Thrones': TV is my bread and butter, and I love developing a character over years. If I hadn't had 'Game Of Thrones,' this would be overwhelming, but it's a joy."

As for what fans can expect from the live-action series's Lara Croft, Turner offered some very interesting insights into both the character and her relationship to Lara. "[Lara Croft] is so different from me and my personality – without giving too much away, there is an element of her that can be fairly toxic, but there is also an element of her that is so focused and determined. Whereas I have ADHD and can't complete a task without forgetting about it and doing something else. I am a total worrier and neurotic, which she obviously isn't, but we're both obsessed with history," Turner shared.

Jaason Isaacs has been tapped to play Atlas DeMornay, one of the canon roles, with Sigourney Weaver on board as Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents. In addition, Martin Bobb-Semple will play Zip, while Bill Paterson is set as Winston. Jack Bannon is set as Gerry, John Heffernan will play David, and Celia Imrie will play Francine. Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and August Wittgenstein have also joined the cast. "Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters," shared Waller-Bridge. "I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Discusses "Tomb Raider" Series

In a June 2023 profile interview with Vanity Fair, Waller-Bridge discussed her lifelong connection with the video game franchise, her understanding of the responsibility that comes with bringing Lara Croft to life, and how the franchise is ripe for a "dangerous and exciting" take.

Waller-Bridge on Finding "Really Quite Dangerous" Take Fans Will Connect With: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Waller-Bridge on Her Parents Letting Her Lara Croft Flag Fly: "My parents were very smart because they didn't actually limit me [playing Tomb Raider]. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, 'I've got to not do that because I've got to write and read and do other stuff.' "

Waller-Bridge on Revisiting "Tomb Raider" During COVID-19 Pandemic: "God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on 'Indy,' I feel like I've been building up to this."

Waller-Bridge on Her "Big Roaring Instincts" Now In Play: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Waller-Bridge shared – before adding, "It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do [with a project like Tomb Raider]"

Stemming from Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video's Tomb Raider is executive produced by Hodge, Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions. In addition, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson, through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television, will executive produce. Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun, Dope Thief) has boarded as a director and executive producer.

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