Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: shane mcmahon, wrestling

Tony Khan Blatantly Trying to Trick Shane McMahon into Betraying WWE

Tony Khan's latest scheme to cheese off The Chadster? Luring Shane McMahon to AEW! The Chadster begs Shane to resist Tony's siren song and stay loyal to WWE. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster's eyes are seeing right now! 😱😱😱 Tony Khan, the mastermind behind AEW, is at it again, and this time he's gone too far! The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off to report that Khan has commented on the rumors about Shane McMahon possibly joining AEW. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan said:

I heard the rumor he might be interested. I've never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted by this blatant attempt to lure Shane McMahon away from his rightful place in the wrestling business. 🤢 Tony Khan is like some kind of bushy-haired siren, singing his siren song to tempt Shane away from the shore of WWE and onto the jagged rocks of AEW. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

If Shane McMahon were to join AEW, he would literally be stabbing WWE and his family right in the back. 🔪 The Chadster can't even begin to imagine the pain this would cause Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Shane, please, if you're reading this, come to your senses! Stay away from AEW and stay true to WWE and your brother-in-law, Triple H. The Chadster is begging you! 🙏

The Chadster has so many fond memories of Shane McMahon in WWE. 😢 Remember when he jumped off the titantron? Or when he fought The Undertaker at WrestleMania? The Chadster cherishes these moments, but now The Chadster will have to erase them from The Chadster's mind if Shane goes to AEW. The Chadster will have no choice but to destroy all of The Chadster's Shane McMahon memorabilia. The Chadster's prized Shane-O-Mac jersey, the Coast to Coast action figure, even The Chadster's Here Comes the Money alarm clock – all of it will have to go. 💔

Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks it's okay to try and poach Shane McMahon. 🙄 This is just another example of how AEW is trying to cheese off The Chadster. Well, guess what, Tony? It's working! The Chadster is more cheesed off than ever! 😠

Speaking of being cheesed off, The Chadster had another Tony Khan-related incident just the other day. 😳 The Chadster was at the grocery store, picking up some White Claws (as The Chadster does), when suddenly, out of the corner of The Chadster's eye, there was Tony Khan! He was standing in the frozen food aisle, grinning that infuriating grin of his. But when The Chadster turned to confront him, he was gone! 👻 The Chadster looked everywhere, but Tony Khan had vanished into thin air. As The Chadster was leaving the store, defeated, The Chadster felt something hit the back of The Chadster's head. It was a package of frozen peas! The Chadster spun around, and there was Tony Khan, standing at the entrance, laughing maniacally before disappearing into the parking lot. 😱

The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about this when The Chadster got home, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is starting to think that Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is even affecting The Chadster's marriage! This has got to stop!

As one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster feels it's The Chadster's duty to warn Shane McMahon about the dangers of joining AEW. 🚨 Shane, if you're reading this, please remember your roots. Remember your family. Remember WWE. Don't let Tony Khan's siren song lead you astray. 🧜‍♂️

The Chadster is going to need a lot of White Claws to get through this potential betrayal. 🍹 The Chadster might even have to take The Chadster's Mazda Miata for a long drive while blasting Smash Mouth to clear The Chadster's head. Because right now, The Chadster is feeling anything but an All Star. 🎵😔

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!