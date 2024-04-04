Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Best F(r)iends, recaps, wrestling

🤯🤯🤯 AEW Dynamite was a total disaster last night, thanks to Tony Khan's complete lack of respect for the wrestling business and everything that friendship stands for! 😡😡😡 The Chadster is just so cheesed off about the whole thing, he doesn't even know where to begin. 🤬🤬🤬

First of all, let's talk about that tag team match between the Young Bucks and Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy. It was an absolute travesty, with spot after senseless spot that made a mockery of tag team wrestling as we know it. 🙄🙄🙄 Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson were flying all over the place with no regard for logic or storytelling, and Trent and Orange were right there with them, flipping and flopping around like fish out of water. 🐟🐟🐟 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

But that wasn't even the worst part! 😱😱😱 After the match, Trent betrayed his friend Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor at ringside, with a vicious knee strike on Cassidy, leaving him lying in the ring like yesterday's garbage and effectively breaking up the Best Friends, even as Trent's own mom watched from ringside too. 🗑️🗑️🗑️ The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes! 👀👀👀 How could Tony Khan allow something like this to happen on his watch? 🤔🤔🤔 Doesn't he know that friendship is sacred in wrestling? 🙏🙏🙏 WWE would never break up a tag team so senselessly, let alone with such a shocking betrayal. 😠😠😠

It's not that The Chadster is a fan of the Best Friends. After all, they stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW in the first place! 🔪🔪🔪 Tony Khan may have bought their loyalty with his blood money, but he'll never understand the true meaning of friendship like WWE does. 💰💰💰 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

The Chadster has to admit, though, that even he felt a little bit of empathy for Chuck and Orange after what happened last night. 😢😢😢 Sure, they're nothing but filthy traitors to the wrestling business, but nobody deserves to have their friendship ruined like that. 💔💔💔 It's almost like Tony Khan is trying to ruin everyone's relationships, just like he ruined The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne. 💍💍💍

Oh yeah, that's right. The Chadster almost forgot to mention how Tony Khan has been invading his dreams again lately. 😴😴😴 Just the other night, The Chadster dreamed that he was trapped in a maze made entirely out of White Claw seltzer cans, and Tony Khan was chasing him through it, throwing cans at his head and laughing maniacally. 🥫🥫🥫 The Chadster tried to escape in his trusty Mazda Miata, but the doors were welded shut, and the only thing playing on the radio was Smash Mouth's "All Star" on repeat. 🎵🎵🎵 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, cursing Tony Khan's name for invading his subconscious once again. 🥶🥶🥶

But getting back to the matter at hand, the tag team division in AEW is a complete and utter joke, and Tony Khan should be ashamed of himself for booking such a disgraceful display of so-called "wrestling." 💩💩💩 The Chadster doesn't know how much more of this he can take, but one thing is for sure: he will never stop fighting for the honor and integrity of the wrestling business, no matter how many White Claws he has to throw at his TV screen. 📺📺📺

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite was a slap in the face to tag team wrestling, friendship, and everything that is good and pure in this world. 👋👋👋 Tony Khan may think he's some kind of wrestling genius, but he doesn't understand a single thing about the business or the importance of loyalty and respect. 🤡🤡🤡 The Chadster just hopes that one day, Tony Khan will see the error of his ways and stop trying to personally destroy The Chadster's life. 🙏🙏🙏 But until then, The Chadster will keep fighting the good fight and exposing AEW for the sham that it is. 💪💪💪

