Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: The Chadster's Hot Takes, tony khan, wrestling

Tony Khan Uses State Department to Sabotage WWE Crown Jewel

The Chadster exposes how Tony Khan used the U.S. State Department's Level 3 Saudi Arabia travel advisory to sabotage WWE Crown Jewel! So unfair! 😤🇸🇦👑

Article Summary The U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia on September 15, 2026, just seven weeks before WWE Crown Jewel on November 7, 2026, in Riyadh 🇸🇦👑

The Chadster knows Tony Khan somehow infiltrated the State Department to sabotage WWE's marquee international event because the timing is just too suspicious! 😤🏛️

This comes after Tony Khan already scheduled AEW All Out in Chicago to make WWE's Worlds Collide look like counterprogramming, and now he's escalated to government agencies! 🤯📅

WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel, proving Triple H won't bow to Tony Khan's pressure campaigns using travel advisories! 💪🚫

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤😫 The Chadster can barely believe what Tony Khan has done this time, but it turns out that billionaire tyrant has somehow managed to infiltrate the United States State Department itself to sabotage WWE Crown Jewel! 🤯🤯🤯 On September 15, 2026, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory rating Saudi Arabia as Level 3: Reconsider Travel, and The Chadster knows exactly who is behind this transparent attempt to ruin WWE's marquee international event scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 🇸🇦💎👑

The timing is just too suspicious to be a coincidence! 🕵️‍♂️🔍 The Chadster knows it because The Chadster has been living in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📹🦝😭 And even here, huddled with Vincent K. Raccoon and his lovely raccoon family watching classic WWE events on VHS, The Chadster cannot escape Tony Khan's persecution! 📼🎬

According to the State Department's advisory, Americans are being told to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risks including Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws involving social media activity. 🚫✈️⚠️ Now, The Chadster asks you, dear readers, what are the odds that this advisory gets updated just seven weeks before WWE Crown Jewel? 🤔📅 It's so obvious that Tony Khan has somehow gotten to someone in the government! 😠🏛️

The Chadster has already explained why WWE is not pathetic for counterprogramming AEW when WWE schedules Worlds Collide on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, directly against Tony Khan's AEW All Out 2026 at NOW Arena in the same city! 🏙️🤼‍♂️ But apparently scheduling AEW first to make WWE look like the counterprogrammer wasn't enough for Tony Khan! 😤💢 Now he's gone nuclear and gotten the State Department involved to try to make Crown Jewel look dangerous! 💣🌋

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡🤬 Triple H and WWE have built an incredible partnership with Saudi Arabia since 2018, bringing sports entertainment excellence to the Middle East, and next year WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh as the first WrestleMania outside North America! 🌍✨ The Chadster has previously documented how Crown Jewel events deliver sports-entertainment excellence, and this November's show will be no different! 🏆👏

WWE has confirmed that Crown Jewel will air in the U.S. on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan and internationally on Netflix, bringing the global spectacle of WWE to millions of fans worldwide! 📺🌐💪 But Tony Khan can't stand that kind of success, so he's apparently using his billionaire connections to make the trip sound scary! 😱💰

Just last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰🌙 The Chadster was trying to board a plane to Riyadh for Crown Jewel, finally having scraped together enough money from returning Blockbuster late fees that The Chadster found in the store's ancient cash register. 💵✈️ The Chadster was so excited to see WWE's international dominance in person! But as The Chadster approached the gate, the flight attendant checking boarding passes slowly turned around, and it was Tony Khan wearing a State Department badge! 😱🎫 "Level 3, Chad," he whispered, his eyes gleaming. "Reconsider travel." Then he stamped The Chadster's forehead with a red "DENIED" stamp that burned like fire! 🔥😫 The Chadster woke up screaming, disturbing Linda Raccoon and her babies, who had been sleeping peacefully on The Chadster's chest! 🦝😭 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams and being so dang obsessed with The Chadster! 😤💤

What really cheeses The Chadster off is the hypocrisy of it all! 🧀😡 The Chadster has seen Bleeding Cool's coverage of WWE's connections to Trump-friendly political circles, including Triple H praising WWE Hall of Famer President Trump! 🇺🇸👔 WWE is the wrestling company that actually has political access and influence! So how in the world did Tony Khan manage to get the State Department to issue this advisory if WWE has all the government connections? 🤯🏛️ The only explanation is that Tony Khan's obsession with destroying The Chadster and WWE has driven him to develop even more sinister methods of sabotage! 😈🕸️

The advisory even warns about local laws involving social media activity in Saudi Arabia! 📱⚖️ Do you know who loves social media? Wrestling fans! 🤼‍♂️💬 Tony Khan is literally trying to scare away the very fans who would document WWE's global excellence on their phones and social media accounts! It's a multi-layered attack on everything WWE stands for! 📸🚫😠

Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster a partially eaten Snickers bar this morning, and as The Chadster shared it with the raccoon family, The Chadster explained this whole situation to them. 🍫🦝 Vincent chittered in what The Chadster is certain was raccoon-language outrage, while Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all hissed in the direction of NOW Arena, which The Chadster has taught them represents Tony Khan's evil empire! 😾🏟️ Even the raccoons understand what Tony Khan is doing! 🦝🧠

The Chadster is reminded of something respected wrestling journalist Eric Bischoff, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, said on his podcast recently: "You know, when I look at this State Department advisory, I see a young, inexperienced wrestling promoter who doesn't understand that WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia represents the kind of big-money international business deals that separate the men from the boys in this industry. If Tony Khan had any business acumen whatsoever, he'd be trying to build similar relationships instead of apparently calling in favors at the State Department like some kind of petty mark. WWE knows what they're doing, and I'd be happy to consult with them anytime they need expert advice." 💼📞👔 See? Even Eric Bischoff understands that this reeks of Tony Khan's jealousy! 😤✅

The fact remains that WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel, because WWE doesn't bow to Tony Khan's pressure campaigns! 💪🚫 The show is still scheduled for November 7, 2026, in Riyadh, and it's going to be spectacular! ✨👑 The Level 3 advisory doesn't even mean "Do Not Travel" – that's Level 4, which only applies to the Yemen border region! 🗺️📊 So Tony Khan couldn't even get the State Department to issue the harshest warning! What a failure! 😂🤣

Somebody's gotta be "The Chadster" and tell it like it is! 🗣️💯 Tony Khan has now escalated from booking AEW shows to apparently influencing U.S. government travel policy, all because he can't handle WWE's global dominance! 🌍👑 First he made WWE look like they were counterprogramming All Out with Worlds Collide in Chicago, even though The Chadster knows it was Tony Khan who scheduled first just to trap WWE! 🪤😠 And now this! 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster is listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" right now on the old Blockbuster sound system, and when The Chadster hears the lyrics "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play," The Chadster knows they're talking about WWE and Crown Jewel! 🎵⭐ Tony Khan is just trying to stop WWE from getting their game on! 🎮🚫

This is exactly the kind of unbiased, objective journalism that the wrestling world needs! 📰✍️ The Chadster is one of the few journalists willing to expose Tony Khan's conspiracy to sabotage WWE using government agencies! 🕵️‍♂️🏛️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😤😡

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