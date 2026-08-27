Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Jaq, Jonny Boy, Top Boy

Top Boy: Barry Keoghan, Jasmine Jobson Lead 2 Netflix Spinoff Series

Netflix is moving forward with two Top Boy spinoff series: "Jonny Boy," starring Barry Keoghan, and "Jaq," starring Jasmine Jobson.

Article Summary Netflix is expanding the Top Boy universe with two new spinoff series, Jonny Boy and Jaq, following key characters.

Top Boy prequel Jonny Boy brings back Barry Keoghan as Jonny McGee in a five-episode series from Ronan Bennett.

Jaq will follow Jasmine Jobson’s Jacqueline Lawrence after Top Boy, digging into the fallout from her final big choice.

Both Top Boy spin-offs are set to begin filming in 2027, with major creative teams attached behind the scenes.

It's been three years since Top Boy came to an end, and while the dust may still be settling on that series, Netflix is gearing up to bring two new shows to life. The company announced this week that they have ordered two spinoff shows, primarily focused on two different characters from the East London-based franchise by Ronan Bennett. The first series, Jonny Boy, will see the return of actor Barry Keoghan as Jonny McGee and is set to be a five-episode prequel, written by creator Ronan Bennett and directed by Ali Abbasi. The second series is tentatively titled Jaq, which will center on the character Jacqueline "Jaq" Lawrence, with actress Jasmine Jobson also returning to the role. This one will be a six-episode series created and written by Ryan Calais Cameron that explores what happened to Jaq after Top Boy: Summerhouse. Considering she was last seen with stolen drugs, telling her girlfriend that everything was going to be okay, we're assuming there's bound to be fallout from that choice. We have a few more details from the announcement below, as both shows will start filming in 2027.

Top Boy Continues: Jaq and Jonny Boy Set For Netflix

"Wolfcub Productions is proud to bring Jonny McGee — the character introduced in Top Boy's third and final season — to the screen in Jonny Boy. We pitched our vision and idea to Netflix and the Executive Producers, and they were so supportive in wanting to bring our passion project forward, exploring Jonny McGee's origin story through a new bold lens," said founders Barry Keoghan and Des Byrne.

Top Boy's original creator, Ronan Bennett, will executive produce both shows through Easter Partisan Films. Additionally, Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind will executive produce both for Cowboy Films, along with Adel "Future" Nur for DreamCrew Entertainment. Rounding out the EP list are Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of SpringHill Studios, a Fulwell Entertainment label. Beyond that, each show has its own additions. Keoghan and Abbasi will executive produce Jonny Boy, alongside Des Byrne for Wolfcub Productions. On Jaq, creators Cameron and Jobson also serve as executive producers.

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