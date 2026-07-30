Posted in: TV | Tagged: Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls: ZQ Entertainment Acquires Game's TV & Film Rights

Tormented Souls may be getting a new show, as the TV and film rights to the horror video game series have been acquired by ZQ Entertainment.

Article Summary Tormented Souls TV and film rights have been acquired by ZQ Entertainment, Prime Universe Films, and Longevity.

ZQ will finance development and co-finance production, with key producers and Dual Effect attached as executives.

The adaptation would bring Tormented Souls’ haunted hospital, Caroline Walker, and its twisted horror to screen.

No script is confirmed yet, so a Tormented Souls movie or series likely remains years away as sequel hype builds.

Fans of the survival horror game franchise Tormented Souls may have some cool things to look forward to, as the film and TV rights to the franchise have been acquired. The news came down today from Deadline Hollywood that ZQ Entertainment, Prime Universe Films, and Longevity Pictures have collectively acquired the exclusive motion picture and television rights to Duel Effect's surprise indie hit.

According to the few details available, ZQ will finance the development and co-finance the production, while being produced by Majd Nassif for Longevity, Prime Universe's Adrian Askarieh, and ZQ's Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl. On top of that, they have secured Gabriel Araneda Quijada and Germán Araneda Quijada of Dual Effect, as well as Pure Imagination Studios' Josh Wexler, to all serve as Executive Producers, whose positions (we assume) are here to help guide the narrative and design of the film to stay true to the game.

Tormented Souls May Be Headed To Streaming or Theaters

Taking on the project is going to be an interesting one for sure, as the original game featured the main protagonist, Caroline Walker, as she investigated the mysterious disappearance of twin girls, leading her to an old, haunted-looking mansion that had been converted into a hospital. Shortly after her arrival, she is attacked and finds herself hooked up to updated medical equipment in a bathtub, suddenly finding herself looking for a way out of the labyrinth-like halls, running from twisted abnormalities.

It is one hell of a horror story, but a lot of the content fits perfectly into a video game and will be a stretch to translate into film. Unless they decide they truly want to get freakishly gruesome with the portrayal of the many monsters you come across, as well as some of the psychological horror they've embedded into the first game and its sequel. To be clear, there isn't even a script confirmed for this yet, so we're probably looking at another two years until this happens, either on TV or on film. The news comes as Tormented Souls II is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 26.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!