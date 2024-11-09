Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 16 "The 25th Bam" Review: Things Get Serious

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 16: "The 25th Bam" was another fantastic installment as things start getting serious in the game. Wangnan and Khun get to the cave where the little girl with a huge octopus from Team Shibisu has Prince and Miseng. It is a bit creepy, considering she keeps calling them cute and casually mentions how she will be turning them into puppets. Wangnan and Khun still arguing because Wangnan decided to stay behind to get both kids after hitting the rest of the team with light shots. I mean, Khun should know by now this is consistent with Bam's character. I am so glad Khun is smart enough to realize this is why Bam stayed with them and decided to help Wangnan, but things are not looking good.

Wangnan sees Kong also there and leaves his spot to talk to him. Something seems different about Kong. However, we get a sneak peek at a character I have been waiting to see: Rak. I am so Hatoyama that he sees the blue turtle is actually alive. Aaah, I cannot wait for a reunion already—a legit one.

On the upper floors, Anak and Ran are still fighting. As they are pointing guns at each other, they are confronted by Jue Viole Grace, who asks them to stop and shoots both of them with light shots. Anak promises to kill him and disappears as she starts running toward him. Now I am not sure if the look of surprise we see if because of that, anger, or because she sees Bam now? I am very much so going it is the latter. A Wounded Novick appears then and asks Bam why hit Anak with a light shot. I think he is starting to tell there is so much JVG had to keep hidden. Even more so when he heard JVG refer to Shibisu as "the man I know." But before Novick could comment, JVG asked for his help.

JVG then comes in at the right time to help Yuto get away from Team Shibisu and uses a piece of his cloak to hide his face from Shibisu. The fight gets a little heated, and they put a ring on JVG to stop him from using shinsu powered by the octopus, but we all know his power is extra, so that does not really help their case. Trying to underwhelm JVG, things take a turn as Yuto gets injured, angering JVG… and we all know how protective he is at heart, so of course, he goes off and gives them a new chance to retrieve before things get worse. Shibisu takes the opportunity, and his team backs off.

JVG then turns to save Yuto, and Novick comes back to inform him he has completed his mission to send the rest of FUG to the Archimedes ship. It is sad that Novick realizes how much JVG is doing to the point of breaking. However, JVG's response was so sad as he told Novick he had nothing else to live for. We see Khun has overheard this conversation, and I can only imagine how hard it must be to see your friend go through the perils and challenges and feel along through it – and you feel powerless to help them.

