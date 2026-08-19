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Tracker/Ackles, Slow Horses, Will Trent & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Crystal Lake, Will Trent, Shifting Gears, NCIS: New York, Tracker, Slow Horses, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch, with Justin Hartley confirming Jensen Ackles will return as Russell in Season 4.

Slow Horses Season 6 gets a trailer and Olivia Cooke returns, while Will Trent teases Season 5 and book-to-series changes.

Rick and Morty, Crystal Lake, NCIS: New York, Shifting Gears, and Only Murders in the Building headline TV updates.

Also on the radar: Lanterns, Daredevil: Born Again, SNL, Ludwig, The Creep Tapes, ABC's FCC lawsuit, and VMAs buzz.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Crystal Lake, Will Trent, Shifting Gears, NCIS: New York, SNL, The Creep Tapes, Only Murders in the Building, Tracker, MTV VMAs, Ludwig, Lanterns, ABC/FCC, Slow Horses, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 19th, 2026:

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Talks Adult Animation, Common Side Effects

Crystal Lake Has "A Lot of Story" And "Does Get Gory": Cardellini

Will Trent Author Slaughter Talks Season 5, Book/Series Differences

Shifting Gears: 2 Broke Girls' Dennings & Behrs Reuniting for Season 3

NCIS: New York: LL Cool J & Scott Caan-Starrer Gets Teaser Trailer

SNL: David Spade on How Being "Jealous" of Cast Members Inspired Him

The Creep Tapes 3 Trailer: Peachfuzz Has More Tapes For You to See

Only Murders in the Building S06: Colman Announced; Coughlan Wraps

Tracker Season 4: Justin Hartley Confirms Jensen Ackles/Russell Return

MTV VMAs Nominations See Madonna, Taylor Swift Leading 2026 Class

Ludwig Is Back on The Case & BritBox in October: Season 2 Trailer

Lanterns: Lindelof & Mundy on Hal Jordan Decision, Avoiding "Fridging"

ABC Files First Amendment Lawsuit Against FCC "Retaliatory Campaign"

Slow Horses Season 6 Trailer Released; HOTD Star Olivia Cooke Returns

Daredevil: Born Again Star Woll: Season 3 "Will Honor All Our Stories"

It: Welcome to Derry, Rick and Morty S10, IASIP: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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