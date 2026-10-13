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Tracker/Ackles, VisionQuest, High Potential: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, Max Caster/TNA, South Park, Tracker, The Rookie, VisionQuest, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a double dose of Russell, as Jensen Ackles returns in “Need to Know.”

Get the latest Tracker updates, including Colter and Russell’s surprise family reunion and what it means going forward.

Beyond Tracker, the roundup hits High Potential, The Rookie, VisionQuest, Doctor Who, South Park, and more.

Also on the radar: Critical Role, Yellowjackets, WWE Raw, Max Caster’s TNA exit, and major TV preview coverage.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Critical Role, Dungeon Crawler Carl, High Potential & Super Bowl LXI, Max Caster/TNA, South Park, Yellowjackets, Tracker, The Rookie, Helluva Boss, SNL/Shane Gillis, VisionQuest, Common Side Effects, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 13th, 2026:

Critical Role Teams With Holodive For Shattered Legends

Dungeon Crawler Carl Series Team Currently Meeting with Directors

High Potential Set for Post-Super Bowl LXI Special Season 3 Episode

Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" Preview: Going on The Defensive

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S02E02: "A Mother's Crusade" Preview

Max Caster's TNA Run Finished After Controversial Rapping Debut

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Preview: The Gang Wraps Up Season 18

South Park S29E03: South America Becomes an Aura Battle Battleground

CIA S02E02: "Dead Drop" Preview: An Offer Bill & Colin Can't Refuse?

Yellowjackets Season 4 Images; MTV News Offers Timely Rescue Update

WWE Raw Preview: Usos and Sikoa Unite as Gable Faces Fenix

FBI Season 9: Check Out Our Updated S09E02: "Omissions" Preview

Tracker S04E05: Images: Colter & Russell's Surprise Family Reunion

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" Preview: Jensen Ackles' Russell Returns

The Rookie: Eric Winter Shares BTS Looks at Brutal Season 9 Premiere

Helluva Boss Season 3: Check Out the Latest Part 1 Image Gallery

SNL Host Shane Gillis Went Morgan Wallen's Route During End Credits

VisionQuest Now Set for October 13th Debut; Episode Titles Released

Naruto & Ninku Are Teaming Up For a New 4-Episode Crossover Series

Common Side Effects Teaser: Adult Swim Releases New Season 2 Look

Marvel Launches Star Wars: Ahsoka Comic On The Same Day As Season 2

Doctor Who: Would RTD Return for a Third Run as Showrunner? Nope

The Rookie Universe, Jensen Ackles & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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