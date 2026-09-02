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Tracker, AHS 13, The Venture Bros, NCIS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Venture Bros., NCIS, Sheriff Country, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Tracker, Heated Rivalry, AHS 13, and more!

Article Summary NCIS leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with Season 24 trailer news, NCIS: Origins updates, and Tony DiNozzo back in action.

Get the latest on Tracker, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, CIA, FBI, and Marshals premieres.

The Venture Bros., American Horror Story 13, Doctor Who, Scrubs, and Heated Rivalry bring fresh TV buzz and reveals.

More TV and pop culture highlights include Tulsa King, Adventure Time, Star Trek, AEW/WWE crossover news, and CBS previews.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Venture Bros., AEW/WWE, Eternally Yours, Cupertino, Marshals, CIA, FBI, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Tracker, Tulsa King, Heated Rivalry, Scrubs, AHS 13, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026:

The Venture Bros. Co-Creator Reveals Order of the Triad Series Pitched

Cody Rhodes Starts "Search for Cena" in Clash of Clans/WWE Crossover

Eternally Yours S01E01: CBS Previews "Ghosts" Creators' Vampire Comedy

Cupertino S01E01: "Michael & Olivia": CBS Previews Series Premiere

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Returns with Season 2 Ep. 1: "Betsy Faria"

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: CBS Previews Season 3 Premiere

Marshals Season 2 Opener "All Hat No Cattle" Overview, Images Released

CIA S02E01: "The Deep" & FBI S09E01: "Rendition" Crossover Preview

NCIS S24E01 & NCIS: Origins S03E01 Overviews, Images & More Released

Fire Country Season 5: Here's an Early Look at S05E01: "Founder's Day"

Sheriff Country Season 2: Check Out an Early Look at S02E01: "Cyclone"

Elsbeth: We've Got S04E01: "Crazy in Love" Images, Overview & More

Boston Blue Season 2: S02E01: "The Crash" Overview, Images Released

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Image, Overview Released

Tulsa King Returns on Oct. 16th; Season 4 Teaser, Images Released

Heated Rivalry Season 2: Check Out Who's Returning from Season 1

AEW Announces February 2027 Return to United Kingdom for Dynasty

Tracker, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals & More Episode Titles Released

Scrubs: ABC Releases New Season 2 Promo, Key Art & S02E01 Images

NCIS Season 24 Official Trailer: Tony DiNozzo's Back in Action & More

Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 Set for Disney+, Hulu in October

Star Trek: Burnett on Why DS9 & Voyager HD Remasters May Not Happen

American Horror Story: 13 Spotlights Jessica Lange's Constance Langdon

WWE Raw Review: Penta Wins in Cleveland So He Can Lose in Mexico

Ted Raimi to Host New Horror Talk Show Your Dearest Darkest Friend

Star Trek 60: Cinemark to Screen TOS Episodes, First 4 Feature Films

WWE vs AEW: Why Last Night's Regular Raw Was Way Better Than All In

Doctor Who: Gatiss Has 18 Explanations for Billie Piper Regeneration

TWD: Dead City, The Pitt/Star Trek, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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