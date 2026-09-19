Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Tracker, American Horror Story: 13 & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Popverse, Trump: CNN/MS NOW/Politico, Blade Runner 2099, Tracker, AHS 13, Lanterns, The Traitors, and more!

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a closer look at S04E02 "Switchback" and newly released images.

American Horror Story: 13 and Lanterns join the lineup with fresh teases, new footage, and key story hints to watch.

Blade Runner 2099, The Traitors, The Pitt, and Strange New Worlds keep the TV and streaming news cycle packed.

From Trump vs. CNN and Politico to Popverse shutting down, today's roundup spans TV, media, and fandom headlines.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Popverse, Trump: CNN/MS NOW/Politico, Blade Runner 2099, Tracker, American Horror Story: 13, Lanterns, Golden Axe, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Traitors, The Pitt, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 19th, 2026:

Strange New Worlds: Christina Chong on Revisiting La'an-Kirk & More

ReedPop Is To Close Its Popverse Website This Month

CNN, Politico Respond to Trump Banning News Orgs From White House

Blade Runner 2099: Prime Video Releases New Looks at Limited Series

WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn's Justice Tour Begins

The Mafia Nanny: Hulu, EP Charlize Theron Developing Webtoon Adapt

Trump Bans CNN, MSNOW, Politico From The White House Over Reporting

Tracker Season 4: S04E02: "Switchback" Overview, Images Released

American Horror Story: 13 Sneak Peek: Cordelia Has a Very Bad Feeling

Lanterns: Guy Gardner Teaser Includes New Moments From Next Episode

Golden Axe Review: SEGA High Fantasy Brawler Meets Lower Decks Humor

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Wanted Green Lantern, Got GA Flash

The Traitors US Season 6 Players Revealed; Debuts on Peacock in 2027

LOTR: The Rings of Power Showrunners on Sauron's Ring-Making Efforts

The Pitt S03: Sepideh Moafi Offers Status Update on Dr. Al-Hashimi

Doctor Who, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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