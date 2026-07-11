Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, sheriff country, tracker

Tracker, Boston Blue, NCIS & More: Let's Talk CBS Premiere Week Dates

Based on what we know so far, here's how the "CBS Premiere Week" dates are shaping up for NCIS, Boston Blue, Tracker, Elsbeth, and more.

Article Summary CBS Premiere Week appears set for early October 2026, with teaser videos pointing to key rollout dates across the lineup.

NCIS is expected back Tuesday, October 6, leading an all-NCIS CBS night with NCIS: New York and NCIS: Origins.

Boston Blue looks set for Friday, October 9, closing CBS’s Jerry Bruckheimer trio with Sheriff Country and Fire Country.

The projected CBS fall schedule also slots FBI, CIA, Survivor, Elsbeth, Tracker, Marshals, and new series across the week.

First, it was a teaser for the upcoming second season of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. Then, it was a teaser for the upcoming 24th season of the long-running NCIS. What do they have in common? We know the return dates for both shows – before CBS officially released the dates. According to a teaser video for the "Blue Bloods" spinoff on the Boston Blue Fans Instagram account, the series will make its return on Friday, October 9th. Also on Instagram, jessknight_ncis shared a teaser that listed October 6th as the return date for NCIS. With that much information already in play, it seems the first full week of October will be CBS Premiere Week. With the debut of Einstein, and the returns of Matlock, Ghosts (except for those Halloween and Christmas specials), and NCIS: Sydney set for 2027, here's how the Fall 2026 season could be shaping up regarding premiere dates:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th: Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th: The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: New York (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: Origins moving to 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th: Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of Survivor at 8:00 PM, followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th: Two new shows join the night. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8:00 PM, followed by new comedy Eternally Yours at 8:30 PM, then Elsbeth at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series Cupertino at 10:00 PM.

"Ghosts" Halloween & "Ghostmas" Specials: For the Halloween Special, we could be looking at October 22nd or 29th, though the 29th would be much more fitting. For the "Ghostmas" Special, we're thinking December 10th or 17th, though we're leaning toward the 17th for the same reason as the Halloween Special.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th: The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged, with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: Sheriff Country at 8:00 PM, Fire Country at 9:00 PM, and Boston Blue at 10:00 PM.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th or 11th (Depending on if it kicks off or wraps up CBS Premiere Week): CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 Minutes at 7:00 PM, Marshals at 8:00 PM, Tracker at 9:00 PM, and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

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