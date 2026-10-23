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Tracker: Check Out Our Exclusive S04E04: "Purification" Sneak Peek

With CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker returning this Sunday night, check out our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at S04E04: "Purification."

Article Summary Exclusive Tracker S04E04 “Purification” sneak peek teases Colter Shaw’s urgent hunt for a missing woman and teen runaway.

Justin Hartley’s Colter follows troubling clues, uncovers abuse, and makes a personal promise in Tracker’s next case.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4 airs Sunday, with “Purification” written by Sharon Lee Watson and Dominique A. Holmes.

Season 4 preview also includes early looks at Tracker S04E05 with Jensen Ackles and S04E06 “Blind Spot.”

We've got something special for fans of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. With the hit series set to return to our screens this Sunday with S04E04: "Purification," Bleeding Cool has an exclusive sneak peek at Colter's (Hartley) next case. In the clip below, Colter begins gathering clues to the whereabouts of a woman who went missing after helping a teen runaway – and makes a personal promise. We've added the exclusive sneak peek to our overall Season 4 preview below, which also includes early looks at November 1st's S04E05: "Need to Know" – featuring the return of Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey) Russell Shaw – and November 15th's S04E06: "Blind Spot."

Tracker Season 4: S04E04 – S04E06 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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