Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, Marshals, NCIS, tracker

Tracker, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals & More Episode Titles Released

CBS released episode titles for Tracker, NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals, Eternally Yours, Cupertino, and many more. Here's a look...

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 premiere is titled "Safe Harbor" as CBS unveils a wave of new episode titles ahead of Premiere Week.

Tracker joins NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals, FBI, CIA, Cupertino and more in CBS’s latest title rollout.

New CBS series Eternally Yours and Cupertino also get premiere titles, alongside returns for Fire Country and Sheriff Country.

CBS Premiere Week begins October 4, with Tracker airing Sundays at 9 PM as part of the network’s fall lineup.

In just a little more than a month, CBS Premiere Week will unleash a whole lot of new and returning shows, with the network already beginning to roll out the intel that we know you've been waiting for. For this go-around, we have a look at the titles of the season/series premiere episodes of Tracker, NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals, and many more – including new series Eternally Yours and Cupertino. Here's a look at what was released so far, followed by a rundown of CBS's big week.

Boston Blue S02E01: "The Crash"

CIA S02E01: "The Deep"

Cupertino S01E01: "Michael and Olivia"

Elsbeth S04E01: "Crazy in Love"

Eternally Yours S01E01: "Pilot"

FBI S09E01: "Rendition"

Fire Country S05E01: "Founders' Day"

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E01: "

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E01: "Betsy Faria"

Marshals S02E01: "All Hat No Cattle"

NCIS S24E01: "Wayward Son"

NCIS: New York S01E01: "Pilot"

NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me"

Sheriff Country S02E01: "Cyclone"

Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor"

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th: CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 Minutes at 7:00 PM, Marshals at 8:00 PM, Tracker at 9:00 PM, and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th: Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th: The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: New York (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: Origins moving to 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th: Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of Survivor at 8:00 PM, followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th: Two new shows join the night. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8:00 PM, followed by new comedy Eternally Yours at 8:30 PM, then Elsbeth at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series Cupertino at 10:00 PM.

"Ghosts" Halloween & "Ghostmas" Specials: For the Halloween Special, we're looking at October 29th. For the "Ghostmas" Special, we're thinking December 10th.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th: The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged, with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: Sheriff Country at 8:00 PM, Fire Country at 9:00 PM, and Boston Blue at 10:00 PM.

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