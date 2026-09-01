Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, Marshals, NCIS, tracker
Tracker, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals & More Episode Titles Released
CBS released episode titles for Tracker, NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals, Eternally Yours, Cupertino, and many more. Here's a look...
Article Summary
- Tracker Season 4 premiere is titled "Safe Harbor" as CBS unveils a wave of new episode titles ahead of Premiere Week.
- Tracker joins NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals, FBI, CIA, Cupertino and more in CBS’s latest title rollout.
- New CBS series Eternally Yours and Cupertino also get premiere titles, alongside returns for Fire Country and Sheriff Country.
- CBS Premiere Week begins October 4, with Tracker airing Sundays at 9 PM as part of the network’s fall lineup.
In just a little more than a month, CBS Premiere Week will unleash a whole lot of new and returning shows, with the network already beginning to roll out the intel that we know you've been waiting for. For this go-around, we have a look at the titles of the season/series premiere episodes of Tracker, NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Marshals, and many more – including new series Eternally Yours and Cupertino. Here's a look at what was released so far, followed by a rundown of CBS's big week.
Boston Blue S02E01: "The Crash"
CIA S02E01: "The Deep"
Cupertino S01E01: "Michael and Olivia"
Elsbeth S04E01: "Crazy in Love"
Eternally Yours S01E01: "Pilot"
FBI S09E01: "Rendition"
Fire Country S05E01: "Founders' Day"
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E01: "
Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E01: "Betsy Faria"
Marshals S02E01: "All Hat No Cattle"
NCIS S24E01: "Wayward Son"
NCIS: New York S01E01: "Pilot"
NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me"
Sheriff Country S02E01: "Cyclone"
Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor"
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th: CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 Minutes at 7:00 PM, Marshals at 8:00 PM, Tracker at 9:00 PM, and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th: Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10:00 PM.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th: The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: New York (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: Origins moving to 10:00 PM.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th: Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of Survivor at 8:00 PM, followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th: Two new shows join the night. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8:00 PM, followed by new comedy Eternally Yours at 8:30 PM, then Elsbeth at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series Cupertino at 10:00 PM.
"Ghosts" Halloween & "Ghostmas" Specials: For the Halloween Special, we're looking at October 29th. For the "Ghostmas" Special, we're thinking December 10th.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th: The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged, with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: Sheriff Country at 8:00 PM, Fire Country at 9:00 PM, and Boston Blue at 10:00 PM.