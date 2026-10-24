Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Tracker Exclusive, Law & Order: SVU & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, NCIS: Origins, Law & Order: SVU, Best Medicine, Doctor Who, Tracker, Ghosts, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with an exclusive “Purification” sneak peek and must-read TV updates.

Law & Order: SVU gets a major boost as Stephanie March returns, while NCIS: Origins teases a Gibbs-Bishop reunion.

Doctor Who fans get a new Ninth and Fourth Doctor team-up, with Ghosts, Best Medicine, and Marshals also in the mix.

More TV highlights include Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Starfleet Academy, and Daredevil: Born Again.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, Boston Blue, NCIS: Origins, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Law & Order: SVU, Skydance/HBO Max, Best Medicine, Doctor Who, Tracker, Ghosts, Fleetwood Mac, Starfleet Academy, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 24th, 2026:

Marshals Season 2: Check Out Overviews & Images for S02E04-S02E06

Boston Blue S02E03: "Fire In the Hole" Preview: Subway Shooting Impact

NCIS: Origins S03E04 Wickersham Teases Gibbs-Bishop Reunion & More

Fire Country S05E03: "What Needs to Be Done" Preview: Station 42 Drama

Avengers: Doomsday – Sandra Hüller Will Reportedly Have A Cameo Role

Sheriff Country S02E03: "Ulysses" Preview: A New Drug Hits Edgewater

Law & Order: SVU: Stephanie March's ADA Alexandra Cabot Returning

WWE SmackDown Preview: Gold on the Line, a Street Fight, and Haku

HBO Max Execs Join Casey Bloys' Skydance DTC Leadership Team

Best Medicine S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview: Miracle Cures?

Doctor Who: Ninth Doctor & Fourth Doctor Team for New Adventure

Tracker: Check Out Our Exclusive S04E04: "Purification" Sneak Peek

Ghosts Special: "Halloween 6: The Mirror" Scares Up New Image Gallery

Fleetwood Mac Documentary "The Chain" Coming to Apple TV in January

Starfleet Academy: Shepard, Rosta & Diané on S02 Guest Stars, Finale

The Greatest: Ali Series Adds Chris Jericho as Gorgeous George

Daredevil: Born Again: Carrie-Anne Moss on Season 3 Status & Ritter

SNL Hosts, Zodiac Writers & Dexter: Resurrection: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!