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Tracker, James Gunn/DCU, Young Sheldon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, NCIS: New York, Crystal Lake, SNL/SNL, DCU & James Gunn, Young Sheldon, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a double dose of Season 4 coverage, including Jensen Ackles’ Russell return.

Get the latest TV updates on NCIS: New York, Animal Control, Elsbeth, Marshals, Cupertino, and The Simpsons.

Horror, sci-fi, and fandom news also hit hard with Crystal Lake, Doctor Who, Life is Strange, and SNL UK buzz.

James Gunn’s DCU comments, Young Sheldon reunion plans, The Terminal List, and WWE Crown Jewel round out the lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, NCIS: New York, Cupertino, Animal Control, The Simpsons, Marshals, Elsbeth, Crystal Lake, Life is Strange, SNL/SNL, DCU & James Gunn, WWE Crown Jewel 2026, The Terminal List, Young Sheldon, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 26th, 2026:

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" Trailer: Jensen Ackles' Russell Returns

NCIS: New York S01E04: "Homecoming" Trailer, S01E05 Images Released

Cupertino S01E04: "A.J. & Buddy" Preview & Important Programming Note

Animal Control S05E04: "Tortoises and Turtlenecks" Preview: HR Woes

Tracker Season 4: Here's Your Updated S04E04: "Purification" Preview

The Simpsons Unleashes "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII" Tonight: Preview

Marshals S02E04: "Blast Radius" Preview: A Second Chance for Cal

Elsbeth Season 4 Ep. 5: "All About Eats" Preview: A Hunger for Murder

AEW Collision Review: Bang Bang Gang Renamed Twice in One Night

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition)- Ted, House of the Dragon & More

Crystal Lake Showrunner Kane: "No-Brainer" That Pennywise Beats Jason

Life is Strange EP Thanks Cast, Production Team; Has Message For Fans

Is Another SNL/SNL UK Crossover on the Way with George Fouracres?

DCU Is About Telling "THAT story," Not the Next Story: James Gunn

WWE Crown Jewel 2026: TKO Looking to Keep Trump & Saudi Arabia Happy?

The Terminal List: Pratt & Wu Talk Reece & Katie's Arcs, Stunts & More

Young Sheldon Writers Had Parsons/Sheldon-Barber/George Reunion Plans

Doctor Who Tender Update: Report Spotlights BBC Financial Red Flags

SNL UK, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL UK Cold Open: "Celebrity Traitors," Norton/Prince William & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In face, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

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