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Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who & Gargoyles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, Doctor Who, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Jensen Ackles sharing a Season 4 filming update: “Good to be back on a set.”

Doctor Who headlines major TV talk with BBC future questions, Netflix praise for Russell T. Davies, and tender chatter.

Gargoyles gets a disappointing update as Greg Weisman says the live-action series is not happening, at least for now.

Also on deck: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Darkwing Duck, Svengoolie, WWE, AEW, and more TV must-reads.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Darkwing Duck, Svengoolie, Gargoyles, Avengers Endgame: Encore, AEW/WWE, Doctor Who, Dolly Parton/Bill Maher, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 30th, 2026:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Your S03E06: "Genesis" Late-Night Preview

Darkwing Duck: Jim Cummings Not Voicing Disney Reboot/Revival Series

Theo James & David Beckham Star in New Stella Artois Ads For Netflix

Max Verstappen & Red Bull Plan 1 vs. 100 Go-Kart Race For Disney+

Svengoolie Screens "Trilogy of Terror" TONIGHT on MeTV: Our Preview

Gargoyles Live-Action Series "Not Happening": Weisman Offers Update

The 4 Minutes In Avengers Endgame: Encore Is "Required Viewing"

AEW Collision Preview: Stacked Glasgow Card for All In Go-Home

Doctor Who "Belongs on The BBC": Netflix Exec Is Russell T. Davies Fan

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn Ruins Everything in Ottawa

U.S. Taking Time Out to Remember Dolly Parton Seems to Bug Bill Maher

Tracker: Jensen Ackles on Filming Season 4: "Good to Be Back on a Set"

Doctor Who Tender: What BBC Studios, Amazon & Others Have to Say

Doctor Who/Prime Video, TWD: Dead City & Manifest: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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