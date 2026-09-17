Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker star/EP Justin Hartley offered more intel on the return of Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw, and if he could be back later in Season 4.

It might not be until the beginning of November that the fifth episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker Season 4 hits screens. But that doesn't mean it's too early to get some additional intel on the return of Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw, Colter's (Hartley) brother. Speaking with TV Insider, Hartley reaffirmed Reid's previous hope about having Ackles around for more episodes later in the season. "He's in at least one [episode], and we'll have him back when we can. I think probably in the new year, we'll have him back for a few," he teased. As for that file from the Season 3 finale (more on that below), Hartley added, "We're going to put that away for a little bit."

What Russell does need is Colter's help in a very big way. "When we find him and when he reaches out to Colter, he needs help with something. One of his buddies is in dire straits, big time dire straits – and not a self-inflicted thing, just sort of something that happened to him, and he thinks of his brother Colter, and he's like, 'I bet you Colter can help you with this.' So, he reaches out, and of course, Colter's willing to help, and it reunites the two brothers, and they go on this pretty epic journey," Hartley shared.

As for where the brothers are with their evolving relationship, Hartley believes they're in a good yet realistic place. "I don't think necessarily he's suspecting anything new. I also think that he always assumes that his brother is keeping something from him," Hartley added. "So, I don't know if it completely changes. I don't think there's anything new necessarily about his brother, new suspicions, but I think that this lingering suspicion that his brother's always keeping something from him is still there."

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw Returns for Season 4

Hartley made Ackles' Season 4 return official during his panel session at Televerse 26 in August. Before explaining what he likes and respects about Ackles and having him on set (check the clip out here and here), Hartley announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season and that he would be joining them for filming "next week." Apparently, Russell needs a favor from Colter, so the two team up to get Russell ("and one of his friends, too") out of the jam that he's in.

Ackles checked in with fans on social media, sharing two images of himself along with a production sheet with "TRACKER" at the top to make it official. "After a long, much needed, summer break with the fam…it does feel good to be back on a set," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post. Colter's brother will be returning during the season's fifth episode – with Reid "hoping to bring him back for a larger block of episodes dealing with the fallout from the secret deal Russell made in the Season 3 finale."

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto from over the summer, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

With less than a month to go until S04E01: "Safe Harbor" lands on October 4th, Hartley shared some additional intel on where things are going with the brothers. In the Season 3 finale, Chrono Stasis head McIntyre (Glenn Morshower) blackmails Russell into taking on a job. If Russell doesn't, then McIntyre will reveal to Colter a file showing what Colter and Russell's father did to Colter as a child. Based on Russell's face, it's clearly not good. That puts Russell – and the viewers – in a unique situation. "As an audience member, we know something that Colter doesn't know. This is the first time that the audience in any way has been ahead of Colter. It'll be an interesting perspective," Hartley shared.

Teasing that Russell returns in a "big way," Hartley shared that the brothers will be confronting "a really dire situation," focusing on one of Russell's friends – and someone more than fine with not being found. "It reunites the brothers, and they have a united front," he added. But what if Colter learns about that file? Hartley believes that the brothers have a strong enough bond now to get them through it. "Whatever Russell is doing, whatever secrets he's keeping from Colter, he's doing it to protect Colter. And I think Colter's smart enough to realize that," he noted.

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Disarmingly handsome, intelligent, and sophisticated, but with a bit of a bad-boy undercurrent, Adam works as a private investigator for high-end law firms. He runs into Reenie (Fiona Rene), an old friend he hasn't seen in years, and their familiar banter brings questions about their history and possible future.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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